De la creadora de “el concebido no nacido como miembro de la familia” o de los atascos como “seña de identidad” de Madrid llega ahora… una sesuda opinión sobre la eutanasia. La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ya nos ha regalado otras frases dignas de una sección titulada ‘The Ayuso Today’. Algunas, como “nadie ha muerto por la contaminación” o “el hombre no es un ser violento porque el hombre también agrede al hombre”, podrían competir de tú a tú con otras grandes citas de Rajoy.

En esta ocasión, Ayuso ha querido hacer su aportación a un tema tan delicado como la eutanasia después de reflexionar profundamente. Ahí va: “La muerte no es digna, es muerte”.

¡Boom! En una entrevista en Un café con Susana, en Antena 3, la dirigente regional aprovechó este asunto para cargar contra el Gobierno de Sánchez y dejó la frase para la posteridad: "Yo siempre he dicho que la muerte no es digna, es muerte; lo que es digna es la vida. Hay que vivir con absoluta dignidad hasta el último suspiro", ha dicho

