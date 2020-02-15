Diario Público
Diario Público

Los vídeos de la semana El trauma de Berto con sus rodillas y otros vídeos de la semana

Por

El trauma de Berto con sus rodillas

Todo empieza con un 'roast battle' entre Berto Romero y Álvaro Carmona. El resultado es una pieza cómico-audiovisual absolutamente maravillosa.

Las increíbles tartas que parecen otra cosa

Comida convertida en euténtico arte. Es lo que hace el pastelero artístico Ben Cullen, conocido como The Bakeking. Es difícil explicar lo que es capaz de hacer. Lo mejor es que lo veas:

La emoción del perro de una astronauta al verla regresar a casa

El pasado jueves, la astronauta de la NASA Christina Koch regresó a la Tierra después de completar una misión récord de 328 días en el espacio, el vuelo más largo realizado por una mujer. El su Twitter compartió un vídeo del momento en que se reunió con su perro. La emoción desatada del can es totalmente contagiosa:

El coronavirus visto desde dentro

Sigue la crisis por el coronavirus, especialmente en China. El youtuber Jabiertzo, que vive en la localidad china de Dangyang (Hubei), está publicando varios vídeos de cómo se están viviendo todo este asunto. Este es un vídeo en el que cuenta los rumores y las medias verdades sobre el coronavirus.

Este San Valentín, díselo con armamento militar pesado

¿Puede haber algo más ruso que utilizar 16 tanques para declararte a tu novia? No lo sabemos, pero es justo lo que ha hecho un militar ruso que formó un corazón con 16 vehículos blindados T-72.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo