Todo empieza con un 'roast battle' entre Berto Romero y Álvaro Carmona. El resultado es una pieza cómico-audiovisual absolutamente maravillosa.

Comida convertida en euténtico arte. Es lo que hace el pastelero artístico Ben Cullen, conocido como The Bakeking. Es difícil explicar lo que es capaz de hacer. Lo mejor es que lo veas:

El pasado jueves, la astronauta de la NASA Christina Koch regresó a la Tierra después de completar una misión récord de 328 días en el espacio, el vuelo más largo realizado por una mujer. El su Twitter compartió un vídeo del momento en que se reunió con su perro. La emoción desatada del can es totalmente contagiosa:

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn

— Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020