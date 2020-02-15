Tracy Brabin, la diputada laborista en la Cámara de los Comunes de Reino Unido que sufrió críticas machistas por el vestido que llevó a una sesión parlamentaria, ha vuelto a protagonizar un episodio de su lucha por la igualdad.
Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....
A slag
Hungover
A tart
About to breastfeed
A slapper
Drunk
Just been banged over a wheelie bin.
Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... ???? https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF
— Tracy Brabin MP ???? (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020
Tras las críticas, lejos de amedrentarse, la política subastó el vestido de la discordia. Tras cosechar la friolera de 24.000 libras, según el diario inglés Metro, decidió donar todo lo ganado a una ONG, Girlguiding UK, que se encarga de buscar la igualdad entre las mujeres y niñas del mundo.
Just so grateful to everyone who placed a bid and rest assured there will be young girls who’s lives will be changed because of this money.
THANK YOU ???? https://t.co/glHd6H7lCf
— Tracy Brabin MP ???? (@TracyBrabin) February 13, 2020
Muchas voces en redes han salido en su defensa. ¿Todavía se juzga a una mujer por el vestido que lleva?
Polémica en UK porque una diputada laborista muestra un hombro en el parlamento
El vestido es precioso. El cuello más. La culpa no es suya, ni dónde estaba ni cómo vestía. La culpa son todas esas miradas que pecaminizan cuerpo femenino y su presencia en el poder #powerdressing pic.twitter.com/mfRS6BWv3u
— Patrycia Centeno (@PoliticayModa) February 6, 2020
La diputada laborista que se tuvo que defender por las críticas recibidas tras enseñar un hombro en los Comunes saca a subasta el vestido de la polémica y logra recaudar 20.200 libras destinadas a Girlguiding, una ONG que ayuda a niñas para que no se auto impongan barreras pic.twitter.com/BMZ3yKZIfO
— Celia Maza (@Celiamaza) February 13, 2020
Brilliant! Such a clever response to the faux outrage. Well done.
— Diane Roome (@diroome) February 13, 2020
