Tracy Brabin, la diputada laborista en la Cámara de los Comunes de Reino Unido que sufrió críticas machistas por el vestido que llevó a una sesión parlamentaria, ha vuelto a protagonizar un episodio de su lucha por la igualdad.

Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....

A slag

Hungover

A tart

About to breastfeed

A slapper

Drunk

Just been banged over a wheelie bin.

Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... ???? https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF

— Tracy Brabin MP ???? (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020