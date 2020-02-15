Diario Público
Twitter El brillante gesto con el que una diputada británica ha ganado al machismo

Tracy Brabin, la diputada laborista en la Cámara de los Comunes de Reino Unido que sufrió críticas machistas por el vestido que llevó a una sesión parlamentaria, ha vuelto a protagonizar un episodio de su lucha por la igualdad.

Tras las críticas, lejos de amedrentarse, la política subastó el vestido de la discordia. Tras cosechar la friolera de 24.000 libras, según el diario inglés Metro, decidió donar todo lo ganado a una ONG, Girlguiding UK, que se encarga de buscar la igualdad entre las mujeres y niñas del mundo.

Muchas voces en redes han salido en su defensa. ¿Todavía se juzga a una mujer por el vestido que lleva?

