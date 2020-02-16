Toni Cantó lo ha vuelto a hacer. El actor y dirigente de Ciudadanos quiso criticar la gestión del PSOE-PSPV y de Compromís al frente del Ayuntamiento de Elche, pero las cosas no salieron como él imaginaba. El portavoz de la formación naranja en Les Corts Valencianes comentaba una noticia del Diario Información que señalaba la falta de recursos y limpieza en las playas de Urbanova, Sant Joan, el Postiguet y Albufereta con tan solo un trabajador para su mantenimiento. Y Cantó lo vio claro. Era el momento de criticar la gestión de los responsables políticos al frente del Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Pero había un pequeño problema. Las playas mencionadas no pertenecen a Elche sino a Alicante, una ciudad que está gobernada por PP y Ciudadanos y cuya edil responsable de la gestión de playas es de su propio partido, de Ciudadanos. La respuesta de las redes fue inmediata y Cantó retiró el tuit.
A pesar de que borró el tuit, Cantó tuvo que soportar un buen temporal. El primer tuit de la propia periodista que firmó la información Carolina Pascual:
Éste es el tema que publicamos esta semana...
????????
Un solo operario se encarga del mantenimiento de las playas desde el inicio de 2020
Un trabajador municipal asume el arreglo de pasarelas, lavapiés y aparatos de gimnasia tras el temporal de enerohttps://t.co/VPgsRSXjCn
— Carolina Pascual (@cpascualr) February 15, 2020
El actor de Ciudadanos @Tonicanto1 confunde Alicante con Elche, y critica a su propia compañera de partido por la nefasta gestión de las playas #CaspitaVayaTropa @fernandollopis pic.twitter.com/Y3Dtz8TbYG
— Pere García (@pgarciavictorio) February 15, 2020
Y, claro, después de tratar de ridiculizar a tu rival político y fallar... llegó el momento para que tus rivales políticos se tomaran su revancha:
Grandeeeee Toni Cantó! ???????????????? és el problema de no baixar a Alacant ni en campanya electoral.... Ara que sap que són les platges d'Alacant pot demanar que obriguen un altre expedient als seus compis de Ciudadanos Alacant (com per defensar el valencià) que porten esta àrea.... https://t.co/L4HK7BgSAq
— Natxo Bellido (@NatxoBellido) February 15, 2020
Error! Se trata de las playas de Alicante: Urbanova, Sant Joan, el Postiguet y Albufereta. Alicante, gobierno del PP y ustedes, Ciudadanos. A Elx, Compromís i PSOE 😉 https://t.co/TUznZyWMpv
— Compromís per Elx (@CompromisElx) February 15, 2020
