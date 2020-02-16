Albert Rivera abandonó la vida política, pero no la vida pública. El fundador y exlíder de Ciudadanos ha anunciado la publicación de un libro, titulado Un ciudadano libre.
Las redes, habitualmente enfrentadas con Rivera, no han desperdiciado la oportunidad tras ver el estilo de la foto, el título e incluso la manera de dar a conocer la primicia.
Os dejo aquí esta primicia ????????.
Finalmente estará en las librerías el 15 de abril. pic.twitter.com/uLomJMiksG
— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) February 15, 2020
Twitter no ha decepcionado y ha bromeado sobre la autobiografía de Rivera.
Huele a leche
— Salpicadura (@_salpicadura_) February 15, 2020
Alucinante. Apenas han pasado un par de meses desde que arruinó usted no solo su carrera política, sino la de su partido y la ilusión de millones de votantes, y lo que es peor, una oportunidad histórica de gobierno para España, y ya está sacando rédito de ello.????????????
— Phil Esterhaus (@PhilEsterhaus) February 15, 2020
Rivera nunca decepciona.
Mostrar la portada de un libro en un cacharrito para que se vea a su vez en otros cacharritos es lo que técnicamente se conoce como matrioskar la vida.
Tal y como dijo el señor taxista: moderno, que eres un moderno. https://t.co/rD55YXqPAx
— Daniel Bernabé (@diasasaigonados) February 15, 2020
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) February 15, 2020
Lo más probable es q si te lo descargas, el antivirus t lo detecte como malware.
— ????Txus Gerbolés ❤???????? (@Txus2602) February 15, 2020
Es como los libros de Gerónimo Stilton, si lo rascas huele a leche
— Albertototo (@nr_theriam) February 15, 2020
No te preocupes. Tu no sufrirás la pirateria
— Josém cc (@68jose) February 15, 2020
Sigo pensando que esperaré a la película...https://t.co/bGGZAGDkAn
— Dr. Bizarro (@Dr_Bizzarro) February 15, 2020
— L' Etern (@theternal14) February 15, 2020
Y el adoquín?
— ATV???? (@Atr567r) February 15, 2020
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) February 15, 2020
