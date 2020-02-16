Diario Público
Albert Rivera abandonó la vida política, pero no la vida pública. El fundador y exlíder de Ciudadanos ha anunciado la publicación de un libro, titulado Un ciudadano libre.

Las redes, habitualmente enfrentadas con Rivera, no han desperdiciado la oportunidad tras ver el estilo de la foto, el título e incluso la manera de dar a conocer la primicia.

Twitter no ha decepcionado y ha bromeado sobre la autobiografía de Rivera.

