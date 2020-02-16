Diario Público
"Estos días en Ginebra me he topado con tres taxistas españoles. Dos gallegos y un asturiano. Emigrantes de los años 60, cuando 2 millones de españoles se fueron al norte de Europa ante la pobreza y aislamiento de España. Se nos olvida que fuimos emigrantes y que nos acogieron".

Con estas palabras, la periodista Almudena Ariza pone perspectiva con las penurias que los españoles sufrieron durante la dictadura franquista. El ascenso de la ultraderecha en España sumado a las contínuas reticencias de la derecha a que los migrantes lleguen hasta España han servido de contexto para este tuit.

Con más de 2.000 me gustas, Ariza se ha llevado el aplauso de las redes.

