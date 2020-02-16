Víctimas de pelotas de goma critican una campaña en la que miembros del Govern se tapan un ojo

El Consell Audiovisual de Catalunya impulsó esta semana la campaña #THoEstàsPerdent (Te lo estas perdiendo) con el objetivo de promocionar el deporte femenino. En pocas horas, deportistas de élite y cientos de equipos amateur quisieron dar su apoyo a la causa acompañando el hashtag con una fotografía en la que se retrataban con la mano tapándose un ojo.

Sin embargo, la campaña, bajo el lema Si no veus esport femení, t'estàs perdent la meitat de l'espectacle (Si no ves deporte femenino, te estás perdiendo la mitad del espectáculo), cobró un giro inesperado cuando el Govern en pleno decidió participar a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

????Des del #Govern impulsem la campanya #ThoEstàsPerdent per fomentar l'esport femení als mitjans @meritxellbudo @esportcat @icdones

????Si no veus #EsportFemení , t’estàs perdent la meitat de l’espectacle



En seguida, la red se incendió al ver la imagen del presidente y de todos los consejeros haciendo el gesto de taparse la cara con una mano. Roger Español, que perdió un ojo durante las cargas del 1-O, expresaron su indignación con los miembros del Govern preguntando, irónicamente, si se había perdido algo (#MeHePerdutAlgunaCosa)

La activista de los CDR Tamara Carrasco quiso recordar el caso de Esther Quintana, a quien los Mossos vaciaron un ojo con una pelota de goma durante la huelga general de 2013 así como el de otros jóvenes que han sufrido heridas similares.

Mil gràcies @govern per aquest reconeixement a Esther Quintana, @FrontRoger i a totes les persones que han perdut un ull per una bala de goma o foam. Bravo! https://t.co/HFg9iMNb4z

Además de este recordatorio de las redes a la prohibición del fin de la utilización de pelotas de goma durante las cargas policiales, los usuarios de Twitter aprovecharon para exigir la dimisión del Conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch y afear a sus asesores de comunicación la falta de empatía con las víctimas de la represión.

Els assessors personals del Conseller Buch cobren o paguen?

I ell, no té prou criteri per valorar la sensació que causarà als qui (i les seves famílies) van perdre un ull per les bales de goma?.... Uff https://t.co/m7Bnh39BrE

— Xavier Garròs (@XaviGarros) February 15, 2020