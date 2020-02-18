Diario Público
'La vida es bella' en Siria: un padre convierte las bombas en algo divertido para calmar a su hija

Estalla una bomba. Una niña se ríe. Objetivo cumplido: el miedo se ha transformado en una sonrisa. Este es el desesperado juego al que un padre del noroeste de Siria ha tenido que recurrir para que su pequeña de cuatro años no sufra o, al menos, no sea tan consciente del dolor provocado por la guerra.

"¿Bomba? Cuando caiga nos reímos", señala la niña a su progenitor. El artefacto explota y ambos se ríen. "¿Te hace gracia?", pregunta el padre. "¡Sí! Es divertido", responde la pequeña. Este vídeo, que se ha hecho viral, recuerda a la película de La vida es bella (1997), de Roberto Benigni, en la que un padre crea una historia ficticia para proteger a su hijo en un campo de concentración nazi.

El conflicto bélico que se libra en el país desde 2011 ha dejado al menos 20.000 menores muertos. Para los que han logrado sobrevivir, el número de personas con graves secuelas psicológicas es descabellado, pues la violencia es indiscriminada.

