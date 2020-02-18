Diario Público
Protestas campo Baldoví desgrana con una espiga de arroz la incoherencia de PP, Cs, PSOE y Vox con el campo español

Joan Baldoví se ha bastado de una espiga de arroz para sacar a la luz la hipocresía de PP, Cs, PSOE y Vox en sus promesas al campo español, que actualmente lucha por unos precios justos para el sector. El portavoz de Compromís portaba en el estrado del Congreso un manojo para recuperar lo mundano de un debate que se ha ido diluyendo en los intercambios parlamentarios, como ya hizo cuando reconoció orgulloso su pasado como maestro.

Aprovechando el recurso, recordaba a estos partidos sus recientes contradicciones: "Mientras ustedes se hacen hoy una foto con las organizaciones agrarias, la semana pasada votaban a favor de las importaciones de arroz de Vietnam". Con ello hacía referencia a los acuerdos comerciales entre la UE y Vietnam que salieron adelante con el consentimiento de estos partidos y que, según Baldoví, "hundirá los precios" del arroz nacional.

"Estas espigas dan de comer a los agricultores y nos dan de comer a todos (...) De estas espigas se come. De la reforma del reglamento, no", recordaba también Baldoví al PP sobre la insuficiencia de las medidas propuestas por los populares para enfrentar los problemas del campo.

