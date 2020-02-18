Joan Baldoví se ha bastado de una espiga de arroz para sacar a la luz la hipocresía de PP, Cs, PSOE y Vox en sus promesas al campo español, que actualmente lucha por unos precios justos para el sector. El portavoz de Compromís portaba en el estrado del Congreso un manojo para recuperar lo mundano de un debate que se ha ido diluyendo en los intercambios parlamentarios, como ya hizo cuando reconoció orgulloso su pasado como maestro.
"¡Menos fotos y más votos!"
Menys fotos en les protestes dels llauradors i més vots en contra del tractat comercial amb Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/WoynHRVhJI
— Joan Baldoví 😉 (@joanbaldovi) February 18, 2020
Aprovechando el recurso, recordaba a estos partidos sus recientes contradicciones: "Mientras ustedes se hacen hoy una foto con las organizaciones agrarias, la semana pasada votaban a favor de las importaciones de arroz de Vietnam". Con ello hacía referencia a los acuerdos comerciales entre la UE y Vietnam que salieron adelante con el consentimiento de estos partidos y que, según Baldoví, "hundirá los precios" del arroz nacional.
PP, PSOE, Ciudadanos i Vox han votat a favor d'un acord que suposa una competència deslleial i que posa en perill l'arròs valencià. pic.twitter.com/fnzOWwq4RT
— Joan Baldoví 😉 (@joanbaldovi) February 18, 2020
"Estas espigas dan de comer a los agricultores y nos dan de comer a todos (...) De estas espigas se come. De la reforma del reglamento, no", recordaba también Baldoví al PP sobre la insuficiencia de las medidas propuestas por los populares para enfrentar los problemas del campo.
