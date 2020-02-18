Vox pide pruebas de castellano para catalanes, vascos o gallegos… y los tuiteros rescatan sus patadas al diccionario

El partido ultraderechista Vox sigue con su estrategia de generar división y debates absurdos con polémicas inexistentes. Sucedió con la censura parental (un tema que en realidad esconde otra motivación) y ahora le toca el turno al tema lingüístico.
En el colmo del absurdo han llevado al Congreso una proposición no de ley para garantizar la "obligación de todos los españoles" de conocer el castellano, "mediante pruebas de nivel u otros métodos de enseñanza y de evaluación oficiales, especialmente en los territorios que cuenten con otra lengua cooficial". Para entendernos, se están refiriendo a catalanes, vascos, gallegos…
Además de burlas y risas generalizadas por este nuevo absurdo, la iniciativa de los ultraderechistas ha provocado que diversos tuiteros hayan comenzado a recopilar diferentes patadas al diccionario de cuentas oficiales de Vox y de algunos de sus dirigentes, algo que no es nada difícil. Unos ejemplos que arrojan una pregunta: ¿Superarían los dirigentes de Vox ese hipotético examen? Muchos dudan sinceramente:
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/fBWpkRj1ft
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) February 16, 2020
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) February 16, 2020
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) February 16, 2020
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) February 16, 2020
Más... pic.twitter.com/EGG6Wdebwu
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) February 16, 2020
— noah (@javipallo) February 17, 2020
Hay más... pic.twitter.com/MWk8gjfYKk
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) February 16, 2020
— noah (@javipallo) February 17, 2020
VOX: Hay que examinar a catalanes, vascos y gallegos para ver si dominan el castellano.
Murcianos: pic.twitter.com/rQMOkNfG0o
— El Jueves (@eljueves) February 18, 2020
Y justo después debería realizarse un psicotécnico y un examen psicológico a la cúpula y votantes de Vox para comprobar su estado mental general.https://t.co/kuAIedNp1H
— Superlópez (@Superlopezxxl) February 16, 2020
Me parece jenial que VOX aga pruevas para ver quién no abla vien el castellano.
Si los himigrantes quieren adactarse, que haprendan a ablar bien.
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) February 16, 2020
Cómo se nota que los de VOX nunca han sido de pisar mucho el cole, sino sabrían que eso ya existe, se llama lengua española y se da durante varios cursos con exámenes periódicos para controlar el progreso del aprendizaje. pic.twitter.com/onfydhdhcE
— laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) February 16, 2020
Me hace gracia porque ya existe una asignatura llamada lengua castellana
— EL PROCRASTINADOR (@drunkware) February 17, 2020
— Frunobulax (@Frunobulax) February 16, 2020
— Rosario (@siscarrosariov) February 16, 2020
Tiro en el pie nivel dios
— Soy Tausk ???? (@Tauskwon) February 16, 2020
Habría que poner los exámenes en el congreso a ver cuántos voxeros aprobaban
— Javi, el ultimísimo escollo (@jsr_javi) February 16, 2020
