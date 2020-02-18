Diario Público
Vox pide pruebas de castellano para catalanes, vascos o gallegos… y los tuiteros rescatan sus patadas al diccionario

El partido ultraderechista Vox sigue con su estrategia de generar división y debates absurdos con polémicas inexistentes. Sucedió con la censura parental (un tema que en realidad esconde otra motivación) y ahora le toca el turno al tema lingüístico.

En el colmo del absurdo han llevado al Congreso una proposición no de ley para garantizar la "obligación de todos los españoles" de conocer el castellano, "mediante pruebas de nivel u otros métodos de enseñanza y de evaluación oficiales, especialmente en los territorios que cuenten con otra lengua cooficial". Para entendernos, se están refiriendo a catalanes, vascos, gallegos…

Además de burlas y risas generalizadas por este nuevo absurdo, la iniciativa de los ultraderechistas ha provocado que diversos tuiteros hayan comenzado a recopilar diferentes patadas al diccionario de cuentas oficiales de Vox y de algunos de sus dirigentes, algo que no es nada difícil. Unos ejemplos que arrojan una pregunta: ¿Superarían los dirigentes de Vox ese hipotético examen? Muchos dudan sinceramente:

