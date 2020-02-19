Diario Público
Diario Público

Sanidad El hilo de un matrón que demuestra que parir en casa puede ser seguro y eficiente

Por

El parto domiciliario es una práctica minoritaria y estigmatizada en nuestro país, hasta el punto de representar solo el 0.1% del total y no estar incluido en nuestro Sistema Nacional de Salud. Sin embargo, este no tiene por qué ser riesgoso o inseguro como se suele pensar, y así lo ha demostrado el matrón Nono Villasana en un esclarecedor hilo de Twitter.

Siendo una realidad mucho más extendida y regulada en otros países como Holanda o Reino Unido, el principal problema de la mala concepción del parto domiciliario en España deriva de asociarlo a las insalubres e irregulares condiciones en las que este tenía lugar en los años 60, cuando era una práctica habitual.

En cambio, en la actualidad dar a luz en casa podría ser una opción viable e incluso más eficiente y segura para determinados casos, según explica el matrón remitiéndose a un informe elaborado por el Colegio Oficial de Enfermeros y Enfermeras de Barcelona. Siguiendo las pautas establecidas por este documento, Villasana concluye que el parto domiciliario, regulado e integrado en el Sistema Nacional de Salud, podría incluso reducir la intervención médica y las cesáreas innecesarias sin que aumentara la mortalidad.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo