El parto domiciliario es una práctica minoritaria y estigmatizada en nuestro país, hasta el punto de representar solo el 0.1% del total y no estar incluido en nuestro Sistema Nacional de Salud. Sin embargo, este no tiene por qué ser riesgoso o inseguro como se suele pensar, y así lo ha demostrado el matrón Nono Villasana en un esclarecedor hilo de Twitter.
En Holanda representa aproximadamente el 30% de los partos (está incluido en el Sist de Salud). En Inglaterra está en un 3% aprox. Y no son países que se caractericen por tener mucha mortalidad perinatal.
— Nono Villasana (@Nono_VS) February 18, 2020
Siendo una realidad mucho más extendida y regulada en otros países como Holanda o Reino Unido, el principal problema de la mala concepción del parto domiciliario en España deriva de asociarlo a las insalubres e irregulares condiciones en las que este tenía lugar en los años 60, cuando era una práctica habitual.
Años 50-60, mitad de la dictadura (tranquilos que no me meto en política). En aquélla época, las condiciones de vida eran penosas. Un sistema de salud que no existía, insalubridad en el domicilio, mujeres con periodos intergenésicos a veces casi inexistentes...
— Nono Villasana (@Nono_VS) February 18, 2020
En cambio, en la actualidad dar a luz en casa podría ser una opción viable e incluso más eficiente y segura para determinados casos, según explica el matrón remitiéndose a un informe elaborado por el Colegio Oficial de Enfermeros y Enfermeras de Barcelona. Siguiendo las pautas establecidas por este documento, Villasana concluye que el parto domiciliario, regulado e integrado en el Sistema Nacional de Salud, podría incluso reducir la intervención médica y las cesáreas innecesarias sin que aumentara la mortalidad.
En CONCLUSIÓN:
1- El PD es seguro cuando se hace según las recomendaciones
2- Si se incluyera en el SNS, se garantizarían por ley esas recomendaciones
3- No aumenta la morbimortalidad perinatal, si no que disminuye la intervención médica (instrumental/cesáreas innecesarias)
— Nono Villasana (@Nono_VS) February 18, 2020
