El parto domiciliario es una práctica minoritaria y estigmatizada en nuestro país, hasta el punto de representar solo el 0.1% del total y no estar incluido en nuestro Sistema Nacional de Salud. Sin embargo, este no tiene por qué ser riesgoso o inseguro como se suele pensar, y así lo ha demostrado el matrón Nono Villasana en un esclarecedor hilo de Twitter.

En Holanda representa aproximadamente el 30% de los partos (está incluido en el Sist de Salud). En Inglaterra está en un 3% aprox. Y no son países que se caractericen por tener mucha mortalidad perinatal.

Siendo una realidad mucho más extendida y regulada en otros países como Holanda o Reino Unido, el principal problema de la mala concepción del parto domiciliario en España deriva de asociarlo a las insalubres e irregulares condiciones en las que este tenía lugar en los años 60, cuando era una práctica habitual.

Años 50-60, mitad de la dictadura (tranquilos que no me meto en política). En aquélla época, las condiciones de vida eran penosas. Un sistema de salud que no existía, insalubridad en el domicilio, mujeres con periodos intergenésicos a veces casi inexistentes...

— Nono Villasana (@Nono_VS) February 18, 2020