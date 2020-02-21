Diario Público
Los ultraderechistas de Vox Espinosa de los Monteros y su cartel, convertidos en meme por la gracia de Twitter

Este jueves conocimos un vídeo de 2008 en el que Rocío Monasterio admitía no ser arquitecta. El diario El País lo sacó junto con una fotogalería que recopilaba diversos artículos de prensa y revistas de entre 2003 y 2009 en los que la líder de Vox en Madrid se presentaba como arquitecta antes de tener el título.

El mismo día que conocíamos esto, el portavoz del partido ultraderechista y pareja de Monasterio, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, se dedicaba a echar balones fuera en Twitter, poniendo una foto suya con un cartel con la frase "¡Un poco de pasta basta para hacer de los progres casta!".

Poco después de publicar el tuit, el cargo de Vox conoció los efectos que suele tener en las redes sociales fotografiarse con un cartel, la lluvia de memes:

