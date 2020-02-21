Este jueves conocimos un vídeo de 2008 en el que Rocío Monasterio admitía no ser arquitecta. El diario El País lo sacó junto con una fotogalería que recopilaba diversos artículos de prensa y revistas de entre 2003 y 2009 en los que la líder de Vox en Madrid se presentaba como arquitecta antes de tener el título.
Relacionada: Sale un vídeo de 2008 de Monasterio admitiendo no ser arquitecta y la imaginación de los tuiteros echa a volar
El mismo día que conocíamos esto, el portavoz del partido ultraderechista y pareja de Monasterio, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, se dedicaba a echar balones fuera en Twitter, poniendo una foto suya con un cartel con la frase "¡Un poco de pasta basta para hacer de los progres casta!".
Un poco de pasta basta para hacer de los progres, casta! #LaAlternativa pic.twitter.com/Ovwrtpc30f
— Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (@ivanedlm) February 20, 2020
Poco después de publicar el tuit, el cargo de Vox conoció los efectos que suele tener en las redes sociales fotografiarse con un cartel, la lluvia de memes:
Ya sabéis, usadla para hacer el mal. pic.twitter.com/P8RvnGpAvC
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) February 20, 2020
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) February 20, 2020
— SirFrancisX???????????????? (@mentapolemic) February 20, 2020
— Culé en Roma (@Cule_en_Madrid) February 20, 2020
Un poco de pasta basta ???? pic.twitter.com/xRMtXLKOjD
— AsilVestraOಠ ???? (@Asil_Vestra0) February 20, 2020
— Alex (@tratres137) February 20, 2020
— Butifarra d'ou (@ivanalmi) February 20, 2020
Llego tarde. pic.twitter.com/D0EvUx5i8W
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) February 21, 2020
— ZASCA (@ZASC4) February 20, 2020
— SG (@fact_highway) February 20, 2020
— ???????????????????????????????? ???? (@cristian_vf) February 20, 2020
— Bufff!. (@TTuiteroman) February 20, 2020
— Bufff!. (@TTuiteroman) February 20, 2020
— Divus Hadrianus.???? (@Lykegenes_) February 20, 2020
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) February 20, 2020
— SugarMan (@sicofarmaco) February 20, 2020
— Alejandro???? (@Alejandro_Mdz_) February 20, 2020
— Mr. Jorsman (@grouchymur) February 20, 2020
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) February 20, 2020
— mruipez (@JMRuiperez) February 21, 2020
No sé si lo han puesto ya pic.twitter.com/Fu5a5gcUwc
— Alex (@tratres137) February 20, 2020
— Ángel (@agpoycb) February 20, 2020
— Rkid (@ourkidagain) February 20, 2020
— H (@Stilgar77) February 20, 2020
— Estrellita Fleshtone (@latiase) February 20, 2020
— Capitán Lehmann (@JarabeDeMalo) February 20, 2020
— Cachabello (@Jmbaloo) February 20, 2020
