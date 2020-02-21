Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Monasterio y su cartel "I loft you progre" impulsan la creatividad de los tuiteros

Por

Rocío Monasterio se ha sumado a la nueva campaña de Vox en Twitter, bajo el hashtag #LaAlternativa, en la que varios partidarios ultraderechistas han aparecido sujetando cartulinas con diversos eslóganes.
Horas después de oleada de memes por la imagen de su pareja, Espinosa de los Monteros, Monasterio subía otra fotagrafía con la frase "I loft you progre".

Una jugada que también le ha salido mal a la líder de Vox en Madrid, que pretendía responder a las irregularidades de la actividad en su despacho de arquitectura después de que el país sacará un vídeo de 2008 en el que admitía no ser arquitecta.Poco después de publicar el mensaje, Twitter se ha convertido en una marea de remakes:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo