Rocío Monasterio se ha sumado a la nueva campaña de Vox en Twitter, bajo el hashtag #LaAlternativa, en la que varios partidarios ultraderechistas han aparecido sujetando cartulinas con diversos eslóganes.
Horas después de oleada de memes por la imagen de su pareja, Espinosa de los Monteros, Monasterio subía otra fotagrafía con la frase "I loft you progre".
I loft you progre ????????????????#LaAlternativa pic.twitter.com/6wWSx24PyC
— Rocio Monasterio (@monasterioR) February 20, 2020
Una jugada que también le ha salido mal a la líder de Vox en Madrid, que pretendía responder a las irregularidades de la actividad en su despacho de arquitectura después de que el país sacará un vídeo de 2008 en el que admitía no ser arquitecta.Poco después de publicar el mensaje, Twitter se ha convertido en una marea de remakes:
Vamos a echarle un cable a Rocío. #LaAlternativa pic.twitter.com/vK9ulH2YW2
— Álex K (@Kililongo) February 20, 2020
— Javi Díaz (@JavIsco14) February 20, 2020
Y yo presiosa pic.twitter.com/MhNoLCAYVR
— María A. (@ArizaMariaM) February 20, 2020
— TortillaMan ???? (@tortillaman_vk) February 21, 2020
Pues eso… vendo opel corsa pic.twitter.com/u8tNFdxRTR
— sntt knvs (@colourcoeur) February 20, 2020
— P A U L (@aiampaul) February 20, 2020
I loft you fraude inmobiliario. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/4z5snCEYyM
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) February 20, 2020
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/sk398vJYnc
— AsilVestraOಠ ???? (@Asil_Vestra0) February 20, 2020
— Luismi Pérez Sánchez (@LuismiPerez7) February 21, 2020
Joder, Rocio, qué a tope te estás poniendo pic.twitter.com/6TD2dlE9eZ
— Javier von Count???? (@javiervoncount) February 21, 2020
— P⃛H⃛O⃛T⃛O⃛C⃛H⃛O⃛P⃛E⃛A⃛N⃛D⃛O⃛???? (@photochopeando) February 21, 2020
— [FC] Rai de Alola (@Alorai_Z) February 21, 2020
