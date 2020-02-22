Diario Público
Lo han conseguido. Despúes de muchos guiños, el ministro de Ciencia, Pedro Duque, ha respondido desde su cuenta de Twitter a una pregunta que el colaborador del programa de La Resistencia, Jorge Ponce Rivero, le hacía sobre "si sería posible mover con una cuerda un satélite desde la Tierra".

"Hola Jorge, lo de mover un satélite con una cuerda no creo que se pueda. Lo más resistente que he encontrado ha sido el material de nanotubos de carbono 25 más veces mas resistente que el acero y parecido al grafeno", ha contestado Duque en un pequeños vídeo de casi dos minutos de duración colgado en su cuenta de Twitter que se ha vuelto viral.

El ministro ha continuado explicando que para llegar a esa altura de 36.000 kilómetros habría que usar miles de toneladas de cable con un contrapeso en el otro lado de tamaño parecido, y no creo -ha continuado- que "ninguno tengamos fuerza en el brazo para mover miles de toneladas".

Hay quienes no se han tomado bien la respuesta. Uno de ellos es Miguel Maldonado, el cómico que en más de una ocasión ha pedido al astronauta que acudiera al programa que presentaba junto a Facu Díaz, No te metas en política.

