Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "Ellos ganan, los obreros pierden": el terrible mapa que muestra la extensión de las casas de apuestas "patrocinadas por el Real Madrid"

Por

El último decreto del Ministerio de Consumo dirigido por Alberto Garzón mostraba sus primeras cartas para combatir la expansión de las casas de apuestas. Tras saberse que los famosos ya no podrán aparecer en los anuncios, aunque la restricción de la publicidad no afectará a los partidos de fútbol en la hora de máxima audiencia, el propio ministro defendió la tesis de su estrategia.

"No son árboles, son casas de apuestas Codere", dijo Fonsi Loaiza sobre un mapa que publicó en su cuenta de Twitter. "Dirigidas por el exministro Rafael Catalá y patrocinadas por el Real Madrid de Florentino. Hoy esta empresa se ha disparado un 8% en bolsa tras conocerse que no se prohibirán sus anuncios. Ellos ganan, los barrios obreros pierden", concluía.

"Hay asociaciones que no verán del todo bien estas medidas", asumía Alberto Garzón en rueda de prensa. Las redes han manifestado su malestar con la expansión que, hasta la fecha, se ha producido en torno a las casas de apuestas. Según el propio ministro, el decreto frenará este desarrollo.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo