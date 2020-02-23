En plena información sobre la calima que ha irrumpido en las Islas Canarias, que ha provocado incluso que los tres aeropuertos hayan sido cerrados, una periodista de la televisión pública Canaria, Raquel Guillán, tenía que sufrir el machismo en pleno directo.
Mientras informaba sobre la última hora meteorológica, a pie de calle, un hombre se acercaba a ella para darle un beso en la mejilla. La periodista interrumpe la transmisión para recomponerse y sigue informando como si no hubiera pasado nada.
Esto acaba de pasar en directo. Toda mi solidaridad para la periodista y las trabajadoras de @RTVCes
¡Estamos hartas! pic.twitter.com/tNb6MokmIv
— Sara Ramírez (@Sara_RamirezM) February 22, 2020
Twitter se ha inundado de sororidad feminista, que no da crédito ante la impunidad con la que un hombre puede lanzarse sobre una mujer que está en plena jornada laboral.
Seguimos tolerando abusos machistas como estos y YA ESTÁ BIEN.
Un abrazo, compañera pic.twitter.com/EVcvENx6C4
— Ángela R. Bonachera (@AngelaBonachera) February 22, 2020
Absoluto apoyo a nuestra compañera Raquél Guillán y su profesionalidad...BASTA YA..POR FAVOR
— Marta Modino (@ModinoMarta) February 22, 2020
Ahí se le ve..... ???????? pic.twitter.com/12Ft5qu8so
— ξใ Հдτฑдгιф ???? (@cabrillana_v) February 22, 2020
Gentuza. Lamentable que haya a quien le sigue pareciendo "gracioso" https://t.co/SMb0d1ilSC
— Rocío Delgado (@RocioDelgadoP_) February 22, 2020
Asco de machismo https://t.co/71qvJ28f8s
— Andrea Ropero (@andrearopero) February 22, 2020
Si después la reportera le responde con una patada en los testículos, que es lo que se merecía, ella es la mala o la histérica.
— Lucía García S. (@LuciaGarciaSua4) February 22, 2020
El mensaje ha calado, sale tan barato agredir a una mujer que si quiero lo hago hasta delante de una cámara. Necesitamos mano dura y la necesitamos YA. https://t.co/PeBpxu9sys
— Asaari Bibang (@asaaribibang) February 22, 2020
