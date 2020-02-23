Diario Público
Twitter Una periodista sufre en pleno directo en la televisión canaria acoso machista al ser besada por un hombre

Por

En plena información sobre la calima que ha irrumpido en las Islas Canarias, que ha provocado incluso que los tres aeropuertos hayan sido cerrados, una periodista de la televisión pública Canaria, Raquel Guillán, tenía que sufrir el machismo en pleno directo.

Mientras informaba sobre la última hora meteorológica, a pie de calle, un hombre se acercaba a ella para darle un beso en la mejilla. La periodista interrumpe la transmisión para recomponerse y sigue informando como si no hubiera pasado nada.

Twitter se ha inundado de sororidad feminista, que no da crédito ante la impunidad con la que un hombre puede lanzarse sobre una mujer que está en plena jornada laboral.

