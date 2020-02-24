Cuando Iturgaiz lideraba al PP vasco y creaba 'sketches' parlamentarios dignos de 'Vaya Semanita'

Carlos Iturgaiz ha recuperado el liderazgo del PP vasco después de que Alfonso Alonso haya sido fulminantemente apartado por sus desavenencias con la dirección nacional del partido. Junto a este nuevo líder condescendiente con Vox y de perfil 'aznarista', regresan al imaginario colectivo algunos de los momentos más absurdos vividos por los populares vascos bajo su dirección.
"Iturgaiz era el presidente del PP vasco durante la primera temporada de "Vaya Semanita", pero su mejor sketch no lo hicimos nosotros", recuerda en un tuit el guionista del famoso programa de EiTB, Diego San José. "Inolvidable clase de anatomía para diferenciar entre la falange y el codo", concluye haciendo referencia al momento vivido en el parlamento vasco en 2003 en el cual Iturgariz votó en blanco varias veces por Jaime Mayor Oreja mientras estaba ausente, alegando posteriormente que lo había activado con el codo por error al estar "enredando inconscientemente" con los botones.
Iturgaiz era el presidente del PP vasco durante la primera temporada de "Vaya Semanita", pero su mejor sketch no lo hicimos nosotros.
Inolvidable clase de anatomía para diferenciar entre la falange y el codo. pic.twitter.com/KtiX7gaRw9
— Diego San José (@diego_san_jose) February 23, 2020
Los tuiteros también han recuperado otros momentos ilustres del popular, como cuando tras los silbidos al himno nacional que tuvieron lugar en la final de Copa del Rey de 2017 dijo en un tuit que quería ejercer su libertad de expresión diciendo "a todos los que han pitado" que "son unos hijos de puta".
Yo también quiero ejercer mi libertad de expresión para decir a todos los que han pitado el #HimnoNacionalEspaña que son unos hijos de puta
— Carlos Iturgaiz (@carlositurgaiz) May 27, 2017
Con Carlos Iturgaiz, en el Partido Popular apostamos por la moderación, el sentido común y la concordia.
Grande. pic.twitter.com/dGAo4uoxBs
— MARIANO RAJOY FAKE ???????? (@marianofake) February 24, 2020
