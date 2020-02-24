Como ya hemos comentado en otras ocasiones, las portadas del diario ABC se han convertido en un género más del humor. Su capacidad para hacer reír no tiene límite y, por ejemplo, la semana pasada ya vimos una verdaderamente hilarante con el títular: "El rey preside el Consejo de Ministros Socialcomunista". Y es que, de un tiempo a esta parte, el diario dirigido por Bieito Rubido ha comenzado a tildar de "socialcomunista" al Gobierno de coalición.

Precisamente, Rubido estuvo este lunes en el programa Los Desayunos de TVE, al que fue invitado el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias. Allí, el de Podemos le dio un elegante zasca a cuenta de esa definición.

En su turno de pregunta, Bieito Rubido le manifestó dos cuestiones con las que estaba de acuerdo con él y otra en la que no. "No estoy de acuerdo con que se pronuncie la diferenciación entre españoles de distintos territorios […] ¿Cómo le va a decir a un gallego que tiene los mismos derechos, que no los tiene, que un catalán o un vasco?".

Iglesias le respondió así: "Agradezco la discrepancia. Creo que ya sería demasiado que el diario ABC estuviera de acuerdo en todo con el Gobierno socialcomunista".

El momento, en el minuto 1:25:18.

En las redes, algunos también se dieron cuenta del momento:

"Le agradezco la discrepancia, sería demasiado que el ABC estuviese de acuerdo con algo de lo que haga este gobierno socialcomunista..." ????????@PabloIglesias dejando a Bietio, director de @abc_es con cara de palo. Sembrao!!! ????????????#IglesiasLosDesayunos — Protestona ???? (@protestona1) February 24, 2020

Bofetón sin manos de Pablo Iglesias al director del diario @abc_es. - 'Faltaría más que el director del ABC no discrepara con un miembro de un gobierno 'socialcomunista'. ????????#IglesiasLosDesayunos — El manco de Lepanto ???????? (@ElmancodeLepan2) February 24, 2020

