Carnaval suele dejar todo tipo de disfraces, algunos más originales y otros menos. Este año, uno de los más comentados ha sido el de Pablo Echenique.

El propio portavoz de Podemos ha publicado la fotografía de un hombre disfrazado de él mismo, añadiendo el siguiente mensaje: "Me dicen que, frente al de Franco con ataúd y todo, que fue la estrella de los carnavales el año pasado, este año está causando sensación este (muy currado) disfraz".

Echenique no ha sido el único que ha reaccionado a sus propios disfraces, Cristina Pedroche también ha publicado una imagen en el que aparecen varias jóvenes con sus distintos vestidos de Nochevieja.

En Tremending hemos hecho una selección de algunos disfraces de Carnaval. Ahora sois vosotros los que tenéis que escoger el mejor. Podéis votar al final del artículo.

Disfraz Andalucía

Disfraz Camuflaje

Disfraz Satisfayer

Disfraz conejo Alicia en el País de las Maravillas

Disfraz Soy una Pringada

Disfraz perro Sheriff

Disfraz chino mandarín

Disfraz Vespa

Disfraz Lisa Florida

