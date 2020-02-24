Carnaval suele dejar todo tipo de disfraces, algunos más originales y otros menos. Este año, uno de los más comentados ha sido el de Pablo Echenique.
El propio portavoz de Podemos ha publicado la fotografía de un hombre disfrazado de él mismo, añadiendo el siguiente mensaje: "Me dicen que, frente al de Franco con ataúd y todo, que fue la estrella de los carnavales el año pasado, este año está causando sensación este (muy currado) disfraz".
Noticia relacionada: "Es repugnante que tú defiendas esto": la vergonzosa frase de un diputado a Echenique durante el debate de la eutanasia
Echenique no ha sido el único que ha reaccionado a sus propios disfraces, Cristina Pedroche también ha publicado una imagen en el que aparecen varias jóvenes con sus distintos vestidos de Nochevieja.
Noticia relacionada: "Qué ganas de enfrentar a las mujeres": Cristina Pedroche responde a los artículos machistas sobre su llegada a 'El Hormiguero'
En Tremending hemos hecho una selección de algunos disfraces de Carnaval. Ahora sois vosotros los que tenéis que escoger el mejor. Podéis votar al final del artículo.
Disfraz Andalucía
Disfraz Camuflaje
— Jorge (@pedrojorge69) February 24, 2020
Disfraz Satisfayer
Best disfraz para carnaval?
Yo digo SÍ pic.twitter.com/PHet0DGZqf
— Celopan✨ Merezco Algo Mejor (@CelopanYT) February 8, 2020
Disfraz conejo Alicia en el País de las Maravillas
Os hago actualización del disfraz de carnaval de hoy. Todo el make up ya sabéis obra de mi madre. Bendita mujer. pic.twitter.com/fDcjeSooTD
— Noe (@NoemSantos) February 21, 2020
Disfraz Soy una Pringada
Disfraz perro Sheriff
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Éste finde se están celebrando los Carnavales en mi pueblo, Alhaurín de la Torre, así que me he preparado para la ocasión, como muchos de mis amig@s chuch@s. Voy de lo que nunca seré: el sheriff de mi barrio ( aunque doy el pego) ???????????? No sé si iré a la cabalgata de hoy, porque como haya mucho ruido me va a dar un poco de miedito... (menudo Sheriff estoy hecho...) . #perrosdeinstagram #instachien #dogsofinstagram #carnaval2020 #carnivalcostumes #disfrazcarnaval #perrocarnaval #dogcarnival #sheriff #sheriffdog #dogcostume #carnivaldog #funnydog #alhaurindelatorre #disfrazperro
Disfraz chino mandarín
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A mi mami que le gusta mucho un cachondeo ha decidido disfrazarme de chinito mandarín y como soy mas bueno que el pan me dejo... tengo el cielo ganado con esta mujer!! ???? paciencia. #soycasper #carnaval #soycaspergolden #disfrazcarnaval #paciencia #porquetequiero #dogs #dogsoftheworld #dogsofinstagram #goldenretriever #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenoftheworld #gloriousgoldens #goldenlovers
Disfraz Vespa
Disfraz Lisa Florida
¿Como supero mi disfraz de carnaval del año pasado? Se aceptan ideas pero mi objetivo es volver a gastarme el mismo presupuesto (12€). pic.twitter.com/hF3QztW2Du
— José D. Ruiz (@JDTotana) January 30, 2020
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>