El Coronavirus ya está en Twitter y se ha hecho viral (valga la redundancia) pero en este caso, con no seguirle o bloquearle ya estás vacunado. Se trata de @CoronaVid19, una cuenta de la red social con la que te partirás de risa a cuenta del Coronavirus, porque si alguna vez perdemos el humor sí que estaremos perdidos. (La información seria sobre el Covid-19, en Público).

El Coronavirus tuitero da explicaciones: "Si no he llegado ya a España es por culpa de la RENFE"; hace recomendaciones turísticas: "Precioso Tenerife"; y advertencias: "El Ébola me come los huevos". Incluso entabla conversaciones con otros tuiteros:

Estos son algunos de sus tuits en las últimas horas:

