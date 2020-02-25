El Coronavirus ya está en Twitter y se ha hecho viral (valga la redundancia) pero en este caso, con no seguirle o bloquearle ya estás vacunado. Se trata de @CoronaVid19, una cuenta de la red social con la que te partirás de risa a cuenta del Coronavirus, porque si alguna vez perdemos el humor sí que estaremos perdidos. (La información seria sobre el Covid-19, en Público).

Me voy a la cama que mañana hay que seguir contagiando. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020

El Coronavirus tuitero da explicaciones: "Si no he llegado ya a España es por culpa de la RENFE"; hace recomendaciones turísticas: "Precioso Tenerife"; y advertencias: "El Ébola me come los huevos". Incluso entabla conversaciones con otros tuiteros:

Menuda hospitalidad de mierda. Preparadme una tortillita al menos. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Estos son algunos de sus tuits en las últimas horas:

Esta semana estaré en Tenerife firmando bajas laborales. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Doy más miedo que un tuit de Hermann Tertsch. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Soy viral. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Con esos putos consejos acabo con vosotros en menos de un mes. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Estoy cerrando la gira mundial con mi representante. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Dónde están los antivacunas, que yo los vea. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Hago "¡achís!" y aparezco a tu lado. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

¡ARRIBA ESA FIEBRE! — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

A ver si pillo un AVE bien de gente. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

El Ébola me come los huevos. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020

El día es muy largo. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

VAIS A MORIR TODOS. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020

Ya he recorrido más países que Puigdemont. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020

Si no he llegado ya a España es por culpa de la RENFE. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020

Voy a contagiar hasta al perro. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020

Precioso Tenerife. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Estoy de Erasmus. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Con las ganas que tenía yo de visitar Mobile World Congres. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Llevo más muertes que el comunismo. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020

Una polla como una olla. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

Ten cuidado. — Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020

