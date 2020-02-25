El Coronavirus ya está en Twitter y se ha hecho viral (valga la redundancia) pero en este caso, con no seguirle o bloquearle ya estás vacunado. Se trata de @CoronaVid19, una cuenta de la red social con la que te partirás de risa a cuenta del Coronavirus, porque si alguna vez perdemos el humor sí que estaremos perdidos. (La información seria sobre el Covid-19, en Público).
Me voy a la cama que mañana hay que seguir contagiando.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020
El Coronavirus tuitero da explicaciones: "Si no he llegado ya a España es por culpa de la RENFE"; hace recomendaciones turísticas: "Precioso Tenerife"; y advertencias: "El Ébola me come los huevos". Incluso entabla conversaciones con otros tuiteros:
Menuda hospitalidad de mierda. Preparadme una tortillita al menos.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Estos son algunos de sus tuits en las últimas horas:
Esta semana estaré en Tenerife firmando bajas laborales.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Doy más miedo que un tuit de Hermann Tertsch.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Soy viral.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Con esos putos consejos acabo con vosotros en menos de un mes.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Estoy cerrando la gira mundial con mi representante.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Dónde están los antivacunas, que yo los vea.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Hago "¡achís!" y aparezco a tu lado.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
¡ARRIBA ESA FIEBRE!
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
A ver si pillo un AVE bien de gente.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
El Ébola me come los huevos.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020
El día es muy largo.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
VAIS A MORIR TODOS.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020
Ya he recorrido más países que Puigdemont.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020
Si no he llegado ya a España es por culpa de la RENFE.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020
Voy a contagiar hasta al perro.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020
Precioso Tenerife.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Estoy de Erasmus.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Con las ganas que tenía yo de visitar Mobile World Congres.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Llevo más muertes que el comunismo.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 24, 2020
Una polla como una olla.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Ten cuidado.
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 25, 2020
Más, en Tremending
-"¿De qué tiene miedo Felipe?": el expresidente cuestiona que Iglesias esté en la Comisión del CNI
-Estrella Morente asegura que su letra taurina en 'Operación Triunfo' "fue una cosa natural"
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>