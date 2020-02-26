Diario Público
El pasado martes, el portavoz de Vox en el Senado, Jacobo González-Robatto se dirigió a la presidenta de la Cámara Alta, Pilar Llop, como "presidente" en vez de como "presidenta".

Cuando el representante de Vox terminó su intervención, Llop le respondió con un "gracias, señora senadora".

Esta respuesta ha sido muy compartida en redes sociales y muchos usuarios lo han calificado como "zasca".

No es la primera vez que un dirigente del partido de extrema derecha se refiere en masculino a una mujer cuyo cargo se puede decir en femenino. De hecho, la RAE recoge desde el año 1803 la palabra "presidenta" en el diccionario y así lo recordaron en enero de este año.

