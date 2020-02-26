El pasado martes, el portavoz de Vox en el Senado, Jacobo González-Robatto se dirigió a la presidenta de la Cámara Alta, Pilar Llop, como "presidente" en vez de como "presidenta".
Cuando el representante de Vox terminó su intervención, Llop le respondió con un "gracias, señora senadora".
MENUDO ZASCA le mete Pilar Llop a Jacobo González-Robatto de Vox. Este la llama "Señora Presidente", y ella termina diciendo: "gracias, "Señora SENADORA".
QUÉ MARAVILLA. pic.twitter.com/judd6NS9Z5
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) February 25, 2020
Esta respuesta ha sido muy compartida en redes sociales y muchos usuarios lo han calificado como "zasca".
Esto es verdad??? Súper fan de la SEÑORA PRESIDENTA!!!!!
— Amaia Rebollo Frías???????????????? (@78Amaia) February 25, 2020
MARAVILLOSO
— Eva13???? (@Evapm13) February 25, 2020
En bucle también, yo es a @pilar_llop le hago la ???? ???? y la musiquita y la gafas ya son la puntilla ???? #LoveLlop ❤️
— Carla Antonelli /❤️ (@CarlaAntonelli) February 25, 2020
Me encanta la tranquilidad con que se lo dice, que maravilla de señora presidentA
— Germanottito (@GermanExes) February 25, 2020
No es la primera vez que un dirigente del partido de extrema derecha se refiere en masculino a una mujer cuyo cargo se puede decir en femenino. De hecho, la RAE recoge desde el año 1803 la palabra "presidenta" en el diccionario y así lo recordaron en enero de este año.
#RAEconsultas En referencia a una mujer, la opción más adecuada hoy es usar la forma «presidenta», femenino documentado en español desde el s. XV y presente en el diccionario académico desde 1803.
— RAE (@RAEinforma) January 22, 2020
