Guerra viral en Twitter, aunque en el sentido más literal de la palabra. Si ayer era el coronavirus el protagonista en la red social gracias a la cuenta @CoronaVid19, hoy le ha salido un temible enemigo al virus de moda: la gripe común.
"No vas a durar ni un puto invierno, payaso", esa ha sido la bienvenida que la cuenta @Gripe_Comun le ha brindado al coronavirus
Notablemente molesta por la atención perdida, la gripe no ha dudado en calificar a su directo competidor procedente de Wuhan como "virus de marca Hacendado". El conflicto vírico está servido...
No vas a durar ni un puto invierno, payaso. https://t.co/BkRN0GsRwj
— Gripe Común (@Gripe_Comun) February 26, 2020
Como sigáis tocándome los huevos con el coronavirus le hago una visita a vuestra abuela.
— Gripe Común (@Gripe_Comun) February 26, 2020
En rojo podemos ver el porcentaje de gente que piensa que el coronavirus es una puta mierda comparada conmigo.
En azul, lo mismo, pero en azul. pic.twitter.com/bwLCtD7w51
— Gripe Común (@Gripe_Comun) February 26, 2020
Se está quedando buen día para mutar y joder la vacuna de este año.
— Gripe Común (@Gripe_Comun) February 26, 2020
