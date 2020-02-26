Diario Público
Twitter Guerra viral en Twitter, la gripe común responde al coronavirus: "No vas a durar ni un puto invierno, payaso"

Guerra viral en Twitter, aunque en el sentido más literal de la palabra. Si ayer era el coronavirus el protagonista en la red social gracias a la cuenta @CoronaVid19, hoy le ha salido un temible enemigo al virus de moda: la gripe común.

"No vas a durar ni un puto invierno, payaso", esa ha sido la bienvenida que la cuenta @Gripe_Comun le ha brindado al coronavirus

Notablemente molesta por la atención perdida, la gripe no ha dudado en calificar a su directo competidor procedente de Wuhan como "virus de marca Hacendado". El conflicto vírico está servido...

