Hay varias formas de combatir el coronavirus. Wuham montó un hospital en diez días y el norte de Italia llegó a poner en aislamiento a 60.000 personas. La OMS propone varias recetas que podrían funcionar más o menos bien. Pero hay una tesis que no falla. Una propuesta que no tiene fisuras.

La idea ha sido del flamante tuitero Anacleto Panceto: "Una forma muy eficaz de luchar contra el Coronavirus es no votar a quienes recortan en investigación". En apenas 12 horas captó casi 2.000 retuits.

Los tuiteros que han interactuado han dejado caer algunas propuestas que serían fallidas u otros factores a tener en cuenta para combatir el coronavirus.

