Hay varias formas de combatir el coronavirus. Wuham montó un hospital en diez días y el norte de Italia llegó a poner en aislamiento a 60.000 personas. La OMS propone varias recetas que podrían funcionar más o menos bien. Pero hay una tesis que no falla. Una propuesta que no tiene fisuras.
La idea ha sido del flamante tuitero Anacleto Panceto: "Una forma muy eficaz de luchar contra el Coronavirus es no votar a quienes recortan en investigación". En apenas 12 horas captó casi 2.000 retuits.
Una forma muy eficaz de luchar contra el Coronavirus es no votar a quienes recortan en investigación.
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) February 28, 2020
Los tuiteros que han interactuado han dejado caer algunas propuestas que serían fallidas u otros factores a tener en cuenta para combatir el coronavirus.
Y en sanidad pública
— Carpantaprecario???? (@carpantaprecari) February 28, 2020
Podemos poner una cruz a favor de la Iglesia en la renta, esto nos salvará a todos pic.twitter.com/y9e13LibSE
— DrWowie (@DrWowie) February 28, 2020
Algunos/as con que no le quiten los toros ????
— Grace Cuchi Cuchi???? (@GraceKellyyo) February 28, 2020
Otra es apagar la tele.
— Blablabland (@Bla_bla_bland) February 28, 2020
