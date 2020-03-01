Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "Se me ocurren pocos métodos de propagación del coronavirus mejores que un besamanos": las redes, perplejas ante las declaraciones de una cofradía sevillana

Por

Queda poco para la Semana Santa 2020 y las hermandades no frenan sus besamanos pese al coronavirus. En la tradicional apertura de puertas para que los feligreses acudan a las iglesias a besar las manos de la Virgen, Informativos Telencinco se acercó a preguntar si tenían miedo de la propagación del virus por culpa del intercambio de saliva al acercar la boca a un punto besado por tanta gente.

Lejos de mostrar preocupación, se llegan a escuchar frases del tipo "la Virgen tienen las manos inmaculadas" como argumento para frenar la expansión del coronavirus.

Las redes han mostrado su perplejidad ante esta actitud. La fe puede con el coronavirus y muchos tuiteros han comentado la noticia.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo