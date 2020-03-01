Queda poco para la Semana Santa 2020 y las hermandades no frenan sus besamanos pese al coronavirus. En la tradicional apertura de puertas para que los feligreses acudan a las iglesias a besar las manos de la Virgen, Informativos Telencinco se acercó a preguntar si tenían miedo de la propagación del virus por culpa del intercambio de saliva al acercar la boca a un punto besado por tanta gente.
Lejos de mostrar preocupación, se llegan a escuchar frases del tipo "la Virgen tienen las manos inmaculadas" como argumento para frenar la expansión del coronavirus.
"La Virgen tiene las manos inmaculadas, está exenta de virus".
Prueba de como la religiosidad exacerbada es un lastre para el avance de la sociedad.
Por cierto, una de estas creyentes infectó de coronavirus a toda su comunidad... pero algunos o se enteranpic.twitter.com/ljeOXpED4x
— David Avellaneda (@Davellanedar) March 1, 2020
Las redes han mostrado su perplejidad ante esta actitud. La fe puede con el coronavirus y muchos tuiteros han comentado la noticia.
Escucho en Tele5 a un representante de no sé que hermandad sevillana hablando del besamanos a la Virgen, que se mantiene a pesar del coronavirus. Y dice que no hay preocupación, que la Virgen tiene las manos inmaculadas y está exenta de virus. ¿Algún cuerdo en la hermandad?
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) February 29, 2020
— Marian Gutierrez (@gutierrezma631) February 29, 2020
Y el Juanma queriendo quitar el iva de las sillas desde las que se contempla el paso de estos "representantes".
Es evidente que España es plural, diversa, y con multitud de tontos de los cojones en todas sus variedades. Y donde, casi siempre, paga el otro.
— Luis M. García (@Coseno1) February 29, 2020
No es fácil encontrar gente cuerda en una secta
— TomyNockers ???? (@tomynockers) February 29, 2020
Sevilla se prepara para la Semana Grande Las iglesias abren sus puertas para que los devotos besen las manos de la virgen, aunque el coronavirus ronde Sevilla Las hermandades le quitan importancia al asunto y aseguran que la virgen tiene las manos inmaculadas y es inmune al virus pic.twitter.com/JjLzusnaHt
— Pedro Merino (@esspresionet) February 29, 2020
Y una mesa también está exenta de virus, y una farola y una señal de tráfico y un banco del parque, etc. etc
"La Virgen está exenta de virus, tiene las manos inmaculadas".
No hay riesgo de #coronavirus por besarla, según las Hermandades de la #SemanaSanta de #Sevilla.
— El Ateo (@Ateo_Andaluz) March 1, 2020
Se me ocurren pocos métodos de propagación de un virus mejor que un besamanos.
— Harvey ₿???? (@arveih) February 29, 2020
