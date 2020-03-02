Diario Público
Machismo Críticas a Natalia, jurado de 'OT 2020', por decir que el feminismo es extremista

Natalia Jiménez, cantante de La Quinta Estación y jurado de OT 2020, ha sido objeto de críticas en las últimas horas.

El motivo ha sido una entrevista que hizo hace unos cuantos años y que ha sido rescatada por un seguidor del programa.

En ella, la cantante hablaba de su trayectoria profesional y de sus ideas, concretamente sobre el feminismo. En el momento en el que la periodista le pregunta si se considera feminista, Jiménez responde lo siguiente: "Yo no me considero feminista porque creo que cualquier cosa en extremo es mala, siempre. Todo lo que acaba en "ista", malo".

Las críticas no han tardado en llegar.

Esta semana, con motivo del 8 de marzo, los concursantes de OT 2020 recibirán la visita de diferentes artistas y la charla de la feminista Anna Pacheco.

