Este martes, el Gobierno ha dado luz verde al anteproyecto de ley de libertad sexual que lleva el "sólo sí es sí" al Código Penal. El anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica de Garantía Integra de la Libertad Sexual castigará cualquier comportamiento sexual "que atente contra la libertad sexual de otra persona sin su consentimiento".

Desde el Twitter del Ministerio de Igualdad han lanzado una serie de tuits explicando las claves de la ley. En uno de los tuits han citado el famoso lema feminista "sola y borracha, quiero llegar a casa", algo que ha utilizado el Partido Popular para cargar contra la nueva ley.

Para el PP utilizar esta famosa frase feminista fomenta "el consumo abusivo" de alcohol y así lo han publicado en su cuenta de Twitter. En muy pocos minutos el tuit se ha llenado de comentarios criticando esta interpretación del PP.

Bebe con moderación.

No lo decimos nosotros, lo dice la OMS y todos los organismos oficiales. Todos excepto el Ministerio de Irene Montero, que prefiere fomentar el consumo abusivo. ¿Qué opinará @agarzon desde el @consumogob? https://t.co/35s42S3HcM — Partido Popular ???????? (@populares) March 3, 2020

También han recordado la frase de Mariano Rajoy de "viva el vino" y la de José María Aznar hablando de la cantidad de vino que puede beber una persona cuando coge el coche.

Interpretar lo de "sola y borracha, quiero llegar a casa" como incitación al consumo de alcohol en lugar de como protesta contra las agresiones sexuales es muy mezquino. En cambio en esto de su destacadísimo miembro no hay confusión posible https://t.co/QTIanX54fl — César Astudillo (@cesarastudillo) March 3, 2020

Lo de Viva el vino!!!...o.. quien son ellos para decirme a mi las copas de vino que me bebo antes de conducir!!??..ya si eso...???? — yooo (@_Juljuljul) March 3, 2020

Sois un meme andante. — Javier Viviens (@javiviens) March 3, 2020

Este no es el único lema feminista que se utiliza en manifestaciones y convocatorias, "no es abuso, es violación" o "no estamos todas, faltan las asesinadas" son otros que resumen la situación de las mujeres.