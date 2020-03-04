El dramaturgo Albert Boadella ha publicado un tuit con un contenido ampliamente machista. En él, aparece tocándole un pecho a una estatua de Venus.
"Certifico que la Venus no me ha dado el "Sí" ¿Es mármolacoso? ¿Acoso callejero? ¿Marmolicídio? ¿O apología del tetarismo?, ha preguntado a Irene Montero y Carmen Calvo.
El Gobierno está ultimando la ley del "Si es sí"
Las señoras Calvo y Montero deberían estudiar este nuevo supuesto.
Certifico que la Venus no me ha dado el "Sí"
¿Es mármolacoso? ¿Acoso callejero? ¿Marmolicídio? ¿O apología del tetarismo? pic.twitter.com/cxa76pXfwN
— Albert Boadella (@BoadellaAlbert) March 3, 2020
El anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica de Garantía Integra de la Libertad Sexual, que castigará cualquier comportamiento sexual "que atente contra la libertad sexual de otra persona sin su consentimiento", no ha sentado bien a gran parte de la derecha, que tergiversó ayer la frase "sola y borracha, quiero llegar a casa".
Bebe con moderación.
No lo decimos nosotros, lo dice la OMS y todos los organismos oficiales. Todos excepto el Ministerio de Irene Montero, que prefiere fomentar el consumo abusivo.
¿Qué opinará @agarzon desde el @consumogob? https://t.co/35s42S3HcM
— Partido Popular ???????? (@populares) March 3, 2020
Esta no es la primera vez que Boadella saca a pasear su machismo. Cuando salieron a la luz los casos de acoso a mujeres por Plácido Domingo, el dramaturgo publicó un tuit en el que aseguraba que "las manos de un macho no están para estar quietas".
Las manos de un macho no están para estar quietas precisamente. De lo contrario los humanos no existiríamos como especie.
— Albert Boadella (@BoadellaAlbert) September 6, 2019
