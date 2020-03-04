Diario Público
Diario Público

Machismo Albert Boadella publica una foto tocando el pecho a una estatua para burlarse de la ley de libertad sexual

Por

El dramaturgo Albert Boadella ha publicado un tuit con un contenido ampliamente machista. En él, aparece tocándole un pecho a una estatua de Venus.

"Certifico que la Venus no me ha dado el "Sí" ¿Es mármolacoso? ¿Acoso callejero? ¿Marmolicídio? ¿O apología del tetarismo?, ha preguntado a Irene Montero y Carmen Calvo.

El anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica de Garantía Integra de la Libertad Sexual, que castigará cualquier comportamiento sexual "que atente contra la libertad sexual de otra persona sin su consentimiento", no ha sentado bien a gran parte de la derecha, que tergiversó ayer la frase "sola y borracha, quiero llegar a casa".

Esta no es la primera vez que Boadella saca a pasear su machismo. Cuando salieron a la luz los casos de acoso a mujeres por Plácido Domingo, el dramaturgo publicó un tuit en el que aseguraba que "las manos de un macho no están para estar quietas".

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo