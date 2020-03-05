El pasado miércoles, la diputada del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, denunciaba en su cuenta de Twitter la cantidad de comentarios machistas que reciben las políticas por el hecho de ser mujeres.
Lo hizo citando un mensaje que le enviaron por redes tras estar en la charla "Hablemos de nosotras".
"Adriana, Adriana, lo más que has hecho es estar de rodillas para conseguir un carguito, no metas en tus logros a las mujeres de verdad", decía el tuit.
La denuncia de Lastra no solo vino por el comentario machista, sino porque el eurodiputado de Vox, Hermann Tertsch, retuiteo el tuit.
Todos los días las mujeres que estamos en política recibimos ataques como este. Lo peor es cuando un eurodiputado retuitea algo tan asqueroso como esto. La ultraderecha, por supuesto. https://t.co/5zPSCFhpK4
— Adriana Lastra (@Adrilastra) March 4, 2020
El propio presidente del Gobierno condenó el hecho y lo catalogó de "repugnante".
Repugnante.
Mi condena más rotunda y toda mi solidaridad con la compañera @Adrilastra y con todas las mujeres que a diario tienen que soportar ataques machistas como este. Frente a la ultraderecha, feminismo. Feminismo para ser LIBRES, feminismo para ser IGUALES. https://t.co/tNkXoAKSoS
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 4, 2020
Otro motivo más para reivindicar nuestra lucha feminista también aquí , en Europa . Un abrazo compañera y amiga @Adrilastra https://t.co/er4fIq1Nv5
— Iratxe Garcia Perez/♥️ (@IratxeGarper) March 4, 2020
Sí.
Hay violencia hacia las mujeres en política.
Y la ultraderecha la ampara.
Y la celebra y difunde en redes sociales.
Y también tiene nombre:
M A C H I S M O
P A T R I A R C A L pic.twitter.com/2KSfOELh67
— PSOE (@PSOE) March 4, 2020
