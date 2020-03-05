Diario Público
Machismo "Lo más que has hecho es estar de rodillas para conseguir un carguito": Adriana Lastra denuncia el machismo que recibe

El pasado miércoles, la diputada del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, denunciaba en su cuenta de Twitter la cantidad de comentarios machistas que reciben las políticas por el hecho de ser mujeres.

Lo hizo citando un mensaje que le enviaron por redes tras estar en la charla "Hablemos de nosotras".

"Adriana, Adriana, lo más que has hecho es estar de rodillas para conseguir un carguito, no metas en tus logros a las mujeres de verdad", decía el tuit.

La denuncia de Lastra no solo vino por el comentario machista, sino porque el eurodiputado de Vox, Hermann Tertsch, retuiteo el tuit.

El propio presidente del Gobierno condenó el hecho y lo catalogó de "repugnante".

