No es la primera vez ni será la última que un usuario de Twitter pide ayuda técnica para retocar una fotografía personal. Lo que está claro es que la red social es fuente de memes. Que se lo digan a esta usuaria @RaqelMontes, que preguntó cómo eliminar a una persona de una imagen en la que aparecía ella misma en un puente y se ha convertido en tendencia de la plataforma.
¿Alguien me puede quitar al chaval ese que está asomado al puente? ???????? (o sabe con qué app) pic.twitter.com/yEOztRJmSB
— Raquel (@RaqelMontes) March 5, 2020
En pocas horas esta imagen se llenó de montajes disparatados respondiendo a la petición de la tuitera. Eso sí, la protagonista se lo ha tomado con bastante humor y se ha sumado a compartir algunos remakes:
JAJAJAJAJA https://t.co/vxOUVFtVsQ
— Raquel (@RaqelMontes) March 6, 2020
@EmyLaFranxute @Jos28577063 @Superguay8 @juevesantes
Esta chica necesita nuestra ayuda!! pic.twitter.com/a66BORRl11
— Cuban Mood ???????? (@cubanmood) March 5, 2020
Yo te lo quito. pic.twitter.com/5WdZy4SaOk
— indepe superior (@IndepeSuperior) March 5, 2020
He conseguido quitar al muchacho pero ha aparecido King Kong ????♀️ pic.twitter.com/VBKDylOEtl
— Pilar Quesada (@PilarQue) March 5, 2020
— El Menphis ???? (@El_menphis) March 5, 2020
— Nacho Tergal ???? (@HMonstertsch) March 5, 2020
En el compendio de ediciones también aparecieron varios personajes del panorama político desde el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, a partidarios de VOX:
De nada. pic.twitter.com/i1pI1KpKLN
— Bufff!. (@TTuiteroman) March 5, 2020
