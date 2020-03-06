Diario Público
Montajes virales Pide ayuda en Twitter para retocar una foto y se convierte en carne de meme

Por

No es la primera vez ni será la última que un usuario de Twitter pide ayuda técnica para retocar una fotografía personal. Lo que está claro es que la red social es fuente de memes. Que se lo digan a esta usuaria @RaqelMontes, que preguntó cómo eliminar a una persona de una imagen en la que aparecía ella misma en un puente y se ha convertido en tendencia de la plataforma.

En pocas horas esta imagen se llenó de montajes disparatados respondiendo a la petición de la tuitera. Eso sí, la protagonista se lo ha tomado con bastante humor y se ha sumado a compartir algunos remakes:

En el compendio de ediciones también aparecieron varios personajes del panorama político desde el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, a partidarios de VOX:

