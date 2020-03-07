"Si Europa dice que no hay terrorismo y resulta que los Borbones eran unos ladrones, al final será verdad que me han condenado por rapear mal". Valtònyc, rapero catalán que abandonó España para evitar ser juzgado por el contenido de sus canciones, publicó en su cuenta de Twitter una reflexión que se ha hecho viral.
El rapero se hacía eco de las informaciones publicadas en torno a que la Fiscalía suiza investiga una supuesta donación millonaria de Juan Carlos I a Corinna.
Si Europa dice que no hay terrorismo y resulta que los borbones eran unos ladrones, al final será verdad que me han condenado por rapear mal
— Josep Valtònyc???? (@valtonyc) March 5, 2020
El rapero se toma con humor las denuncias en su contra, ya que todo vino provocado por una canción en la que aseguraba que "los Borbones son unos ladrones". Las redes han mostrado su apoyo a Valtònyc y han replicado con bromas su tuit.
Vuelves a equivocarte.
No "eran", sino "SON"
— Louie Perlacara???????? (@LPerlacara) March 5, 2020
O te han condenado mal por rapear bien... ????
— Ruth Tururut ❤️???????? (@RTururut) March 5, 2020
Nos has engañado bien, Josep! Decías que eras rapero y en vista de la actualidad resulta que eras periodista de investigación!!!
— markymarc (@markyma21075768) March 5, 2020
Te han condenado porq nuestro país apesta a franquismo, y a día de hoy no pueden fusilar gente, q si no....
— RamSeSpedrales (@SeSpedrales) March 6, 2020
El teu sarcasme hauria de ser pecat mortal. pic.twitter.com/aHf5taDdih
— Tritó (@Trit87443389) March 5, 2020
