"Si Europa dice que no hay terrorismo y resulta que los Borbones eran unos ladrones, al final será verdad que me han condenado por rapear mal". Valtònyc, rapero catalán que abandonó España para evitar ser juzgado por el contenido de sus canciones, publicó en su cuenta de Twitter una reflexión que se ha hecho viral.

El rapero se hacía eco de las informaciones publicadas en torno a que la Fiscalía suiza investiga una supuesta donación millonaria de Juan Carlos I a Corinna.

El rapero se toma con humor las denuncias en su contra, ya que todo vino provocado por una canción en la que aseguraba que "los Borbones son unos ladrones". Las redes han mostrado su apoyo a Valtònyc y han replicado con bromas su tuit.

