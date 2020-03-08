Juan Pablo Sorín, histórico jugador de fútbol argentino y excapitán de la selección nacional, se ha hecho viral después de unas declaraciones de un partido de exhubición, en el que se mostró a favor de la revolución feminista y de la inclusión de las mujeres en el deporte.
"Todos tenemos el mismo derecho a disfrutar de esta pasión. Las niñas tienen derecho a soñar desde muy chiquitas... Durante muchos años el fútbol fue muy machista, muy injusto", dijo en declaraciones que han sido recogidas por todos los medios del mundo.
"Todos tenemos el mismo derecho a disfrutar de esta pasión. Las niñas tienen derecho a soñar desde muy chiquitas... Durante muchos años el fútbol fue muy machista, muy injusto" @jpsorin6
Esta revolución no para más ✊????????????♀️ pic.twitter.com/dla7RgzFys
— Sarah Castro Lizarazo (@saritacas) March 6, 2020
El que fuera jugador del F.C Barcelona y River Plate, ha tuiteado en varias ocasiones en apoyo a la selección argentina femenina.
Vamos las pibas ???????????? !!! @Argentina 1era victoria #FemeninoSub20 https://t.co/bHQM0u4DcM
— Juan Pablo Sorin (@jpsorin6) March 5, 2020
"Tirando el patriarcado abajo, haciendo revolución"
"Dejando todo x la Argentina no nos van a olvidar
Adonde vayas yo te voy a ver
A estos colores los llevo en la piel
Vamos Argentina no podemos perder"
Letra:pibas sub20 Alentándolas siempre,abzo! pic.twitter.com/urxxK6epdi
— Juan Pablo Sorin (@jpsorin6) March 3, 2020
