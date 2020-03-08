Diario Público
Juan Pablo Sorín, histórico jugador de fútbol argentino y excapitán de la selección nacional, se ha hecho viral después de unas declaraciones de un partido de exhubición, en el que se mostró a favor de la revolución feminista y de la inclusión de las mujeres en el deporte.

"Todos tenemos el mismo derecho a disfrutar de esta pasión. Las niñas tienen derecho a soñar desde muy chiquitas... Durante muchos años el fútbol fue muy machista, muy injusto", dijo en declaraciones que han sido recogidas por todos los medios del mundo.

El que fuera jugador del F.C Barcelona y River Plate, ha tuiteado en varias ocasiones en apoyo a la selección argentina femenina.

