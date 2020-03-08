Elizabeth Warren, hasta hace unos días candidata en las primarias del Partido Demócrata de EEUU, acudió al último programa del clásico televisivo Saturday Night Live, que este año emite su temporada número 40.

La cuenta oficial del programa difundió en su perfil de Twitter un baile compartido entre Warren y Kate McKinnon, una de las estrellas del show. En apenas siete horas cuenta con cuatro millones de reproducciones y casi 70.000 retuits.

Muchas personalidades y tuiteros han respondido al gesto de la política. Incredulidad, aplausos pero también alguna crítica han sido las notas principales a esta publicación viral.

ok this is legendary — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020

Liz is a tool of the oligarchy. pic.twitter.com/73SIr2EnDU — Liz Warren was a republican until 1996 ???? Rudyard (@thebusybeast) March 8, 2020