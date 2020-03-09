Diario Público
La Rioja vive momentos complicados por el coronavirus. Se estima que el 85% de los afectados en la región están relacionados con el brote de Haro. Por este motivo, se han tomado medidas excepcionales y una treintena de familias se encuentran en cuarentena por el coronavirus en este lugar.

Esta situación puede provocar alarma social, pero la realidad es que un equipo de Antena 3 ha entrevistado a dos vecinos que parece que se lo están tomando hasta con humor.

"Por la calle no he visto ni un virus por ahí, ni uno, ni uno", decía un vecino. "Que es todo muy alegre, que aquí no pasa nada, que somos de pueblo", señalaba otro.

El vídeo lleva más de 300.000 reproducciones y ha sido muy aplaudido.

