El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha felicitado a Jiménez Losantos y a los trabajadores de Libertad Digital por su 20 aniversario. "Un espacio de comunicación independiente, que hace de la defensa de la libertad su razón de ser", publicaba el pasado domingo.

La palabra "independiente" ha sido muy criticada por los usuarios, que han respondido al presidente de los populares con varias noticias sobre la financiación del periódico con dinero de la caja B del PP.

Los usuarios también han recordado los insultos y amenazas recurrentes de Losantos. Sin ir más lejos, en enero de este año, el periodista llamó "lerdo total" a Alberto Garzón.

En el año 2018, tras el asesinato del pequeño Gabriel, Losantos utilizó lo ocurrido para acabar mezclando la muerte de Gabriel con el 8M y concluir que "las mujeres matan".

Cuando se conoció la noticia de que la Justicia alemana dejaba a Puigdemont en libertad bajo fianza pidió una reacción: "En Baviera pueden empezar a estallar cervecerías. Naturalmente propongo una acción. Claro que hay que reaccionar".

En el año 2016, el periodista insultó en su programa a los políticos de Podemos con frases como estas: "Veo a Errejón, Bescansa, Maestre y si llevo 'escopeta' les disparo, menos mal que no la llevo".

Estos son sólo algunos de los comentarios de Losantos, aunque no hay que olvidar que le condenaron por decir que el bebé de Bescansa "debe estar en algún contenedor" o por comentarios machistas a Irene Montero.

Parece que al líder del PP se le ha olvidado el historial de Losantos a la hora de felicitarle.

