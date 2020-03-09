Ana Duato e Imanol Arias han sido, durante muchos años, uno de los matrimonios más conocidos de la ficción española, con la serie Cuéntame cómo pasó.
Ahora, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha pedido 32 años de cárcel para la actriz y 27 años para su compañero de reparto, por siete y seis delitos fiscales respectivamente.
Esta noticia ha sido muy comentada en redes sociales y varios usuarios han difundido una escena de Cuéntame en la que Antonio (Imanol Arias) le explica a Merche (Ana Duato) lo que es el fraude fiscal.
Ya avisaron... ¿De qué nos sorprendemos ahora? pic.twitter.com/7pntJ50E6o
— ❚∎★∎❚ Ruben ☆彡 ???????? (@rubencald) March 6, 2020
Con la que estaban liando a espaldas de todos y grabando secuencias como esa habrá que reconocerles que son unos actorazos del copón #LoComíoPorLoServío
— #Revoluc1-O«4K (@JON78PH) March 6, 2020
Y mientras rodaban esa parte no les daba la risa?
— David Guillem (@DvidGR) March 6, 2020
Basada en hechos reales
— Logame (@logame87) March 7, 2020
Dios, bendita hemeroteca, la realidad siempre supera la ficción
— IdoiaTodo (@TodoIdoia) March 8, 2020
