COVID-19 El sketch de 'Polònia' que mostraba a Ortega Smith luchando contra el coronavirus dentro del cuerpo de Abascal

Por

"¡Los papeles o te las vas a ver con un boina verde!". Así se dirigía Ortega Smith al coronavirus antes de luchar con él cuerpo a cuerpo, en un sketch del programa humorístico Polònia, de TV3. El vídeo fue emitido el pasado 6 de febrero y ahora las redes sociales lo han recuperado después de trascender que el secretario general del partido Vox ha dado positivo en las pruebas de COVID-19.

En el vídeo, el líder ultraderechisa es miniaturizado para entrar en el cuerpo de Santiago Abascal para vencer al virus (que habla catalán), al grito de: "¡Por España!"

Este es el vídeo del programa (minuto 11):

