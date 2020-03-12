Diario Público
Coronavirus Merkel propone sustituir los apretones de manos por sonrisas prolongadas y se desatan las chanzas

La canciller de Alemania, Angela Merkel, ha recomendado a los ciudadanos de su país que sustituyan el habitual apretón de manos por el contacto visual directo acompañado por una sonrisa prolongada como forma de saludo para evitar el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus.

"Mirar y sonreir durante un segundo más y no colocar tu mano en la persona cercana es también una buena opción", ha dicho la jefa del Gobierno alemán, en respuesta a una pregunta planteada durante una rueda de prensa.

La medida, pese a ser funcional y garantizar la reducción de contactos, ha sido tomada por las redes sociales como una nueva oportunidad para desestresar y tomarse la situación con algo de humor.

