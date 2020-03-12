La canciller de Alemania, Angela Merkel, ha recomendado a los ciudadanos de su país que sustituyan el habitual apretón de manos por el contacto visual directo acompañado por una sonrisa prolongada como forma de saludo para evitar el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus.
"Mirar y sonreir durante un segundo más y no colocar tu mano en la persona cercana es también una buena opción", ha dicho la jefa del Gobierno alemán, en respuesta a una pregunta planteada durante una rueda de prensa.
La medida, pese a ser funcional y garantizar la reducción de contactos, ha sido tomada por las redes sociales como una nueva oportunidad para desestresar y tomarse la situación con algo de humor.
la gente se va a enamorar y las consecuencias serán peores https://t.co/6tRH2AmRQb
— ariadna (@lvstnfound) March 11, 2020
quién se apunta a mirarme a la cara
— ℤ???????????? (@ZabeTV) March 12, 2020
los saludos de la merkelpic.twitter.com/yyUuPgJpVk https://t.co/mwqS04eWiI
— Arón (@eonyoshi) March 11, 2020
esperando a que Ángela Merkel anuncie que el sexo ha sido reemplazado por una palmaita en la espalda con un guante de nitrilo
— realismo mágico daily ???????? (@a_n_d_r_i_a_) March 12, 2020
