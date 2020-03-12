Diario Público
Coronavirus El descomunal minuto de un enfermero en televisión denunciando los recortes en la sanidad pública madrileña

"Ahora mismo, 1.388 casos de coronavirus confirmados en Madrid y la sanidad pública madrileña en el año 2008 tenía 2.100 camas más. Yo creo que con esto lo he dicho todo". Sereno pero contundente. Así es este minuto de un enfermero hablando a en la televisión pública de la situación de los profesionales de la sanidad pública en Madrid, en plena crisis por el coronavirus, frente al hospital de La Paz.

Su intervención pudo verse este jueves en el Telediario de Televisión Española. Cuando la reportera le pregunta por la situación, explica que es es complicada y que "falta personal, falta material y faltan equipos de protección".

"Nos estamos dejando la piel para que no se quede nadie sin atender", añade. Además hace referencia a la necesidad de contratar a más personal no sanitario, que "son exactamente igual de fundamentales". "Sin celadores, personal administrativo, limpieza... un hospital no funciona", asegura.

Se trata de Guillén del Barrio, enfermero y portavoz del sindicato MATS, que también ha pedido en otro vídeo reflexionar sobre el papel de la sanidad pública:

