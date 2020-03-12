"Ahora mismo, 1.388 casos de coronavirus confirmados en Madrid y la sanidad pública madrileña en el año 2008 tenía 2.100 camas más. Yo creo que con esto lo he dicho todo". Sereno pero contundente. Así es este minuto de un enfermero hablando a en la televisión pública de la situación de los profesionales de la sanidad pública en Madrid, en plena crisis por el coronavirus, frente al hospital de La Paz.

Su intervención pudo verse este jueves en el Telediario de Televisión Española. Cuando la reportera le pregunta por la situación, explica que es es complicada y que "falta personal, falta material y faltan equipos de protección".

"Nos estamos dejando la piel para que no se quede nadie sin atender", añade. Además hace referencia a la necesidad de contratar a más personal no sanitario, que "son exactamente igual de fundamentales". "Sin celadores, personal administrativo, limpieza... un hospital no funciona", asegura.

???? Guillén del Barrio, enfermero del Hospital de la Paz, dice que "hay falta de material y que faltan equipos de protección" ▪ "No se está contratando suficiente personal no sanitario, son exactamente igual de fundamentales" ➡ https://t.co/Ot9uArWmno #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/lyUjpVYQ74 — 24h (@24h_tve) March 12, 2020

Se trata de Guillén del Barrio, enfermero y portavoz del sindicato MATS, que también ha pedido en otro vídeo reflexionar sobre el papel de la sanidad pública:

También tiene este mensaje circulando por Twitter: https://t.co/QBILdamRkU — Javier Pascual (@javierpascual) March 12, 2020

La única vez que el @ppmadrid garantiza personal en la #SanidadPública es cuando los empleados convocan huelga para intentar mejorar sus condiciones y los servicios que prestan (por cierto Guillén es un luchador que siempre está al pie del cañón)https://t.co/rBar5U8uPQ — Carlos Sánchez???? (@CSdelBarrio) March 12, 2020

Esto hay que retuitearlo x1000000 — Petersunday (@Pacojjons) March 12, 2020

un enfermero de la paz en directo criticando los recortes a la sanidad pública

OLÉ — irene (@irenesanchezz_) March 12, 2020

Importante:

-Seis pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus