"Sólo hacen falta 20 segundos": Gloria Gaynor enseña cómo lavarse las manos contra el coronavirus mientras canta 'I will survive'

"Sólo hacen falta 20 segundos para sobrevivir". Con esta frase, la cantante Gloria Gaynor ha iniciado un reto viral para concienciar sobre la importancia de lavarse bien las manos para combatir al coronavirus.
La artista, de 70 años, ha publicado un vídeo en TikTok, que también ha compartido en Twitter, donde se la ve delante de un espejo y durante, precisamente, 20 segundos se frota las manos con agua y jabón. Y todo ello al ritmo de su archiconocido tema I will survive, nunca antes mejor utilizado, todo hay que decirlo.
.@TTLYTEALA I loved your last tweet! ???????????????? #WashYourHands #IWillSurviveChallenge pic.twitter.com/QVKZpjJ3Z9
— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) March 12, 2020
El mensaje de Gloria Gaynor se ha convertido en viral y, rápidamente, muchos usuarios de redes sociales han compartido sus propios vídeos imitando a la cantante.
Y si todavía tienes dudas de la importancia de lavarse las manos, te dejamos este artículo de nuestro compañero Alberto Sicilia donde explica claramente lo efectivo que es el uso del jabón contra el coronavirus.
