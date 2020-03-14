El pasado miércoles, Jose María Aznar y Ana Botella llegaban a Marbella. Con intención de pasar la crisis del coronavirus en el sur, el expresidente del Gobierno y la exalcaldesa de la capital abandonaban Madrid.
Precisamente, los viajes y el cambio de comunidad autónoma fue una de las cosas que se pidió no hacer. Así como la vuelta de los universitarios a casa por la suspensión de clases, cualquier viaje podía derivar en trasladar el coronavirus a comunidades que no lo padecían.
La familia Aznar debió desoír la medida, y al ser revelado por ABC que habían optado por viajar a Marbella, las redes han criticado duramente a los expolíticos.
Teniendo en cuenta que siendo Ana Botella alcaldesa, y con cuatro niñas muertas en el Madrid Arena, los Aznar se marcharon a una celebración a Portugal tan panchos no sé de qué os extrañáis ahora... ????♀️????♀️????♀️
Son despreciables, siempre lo han sido. ???? pic.twitter.com/6du2u2Fm5N
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) March 13, 2020
Aznar y Botella no se rigen por la misma ley q el resto de mortales.. no os enteráis..
Ellos pueden meternos en una guerra.. Mentir en el mayor atentado de la historia.. Irse a un Spa en el Madrid Arena, montar una boda con la Gurtel o Vender VPO a Buitres y aquí no pasa nada..
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_cab75) March 13, 2020
A Aznar y Botella no les dice nadie cuánto beber antes de conducir, ni cómo vender pisos sociales a fondos buitre ni por dónde esturrear el virus. Hombre ya!
La famiglia, @pablocasado_
Los Aznar se refugian en Marbella del coronavirus https://t.co/98szpu7LOF vía @abcdesevilla
— Nieves Concostrina (@NConcostrina) March 13, 2020
"A mi nadie me va a decir donde me aislo de un virus".
— CANTO H. (@trestelefonos) March 13, 2020
Dando ejemplo de buenos españoles y mucho españoles.
— MorenamiaC-LM .Santa García. (@MorenaCLM) March 13, 2020
Marbella se salvarà del coronavirus, ha llegado el virus de verdad!
— Jordi V. Sabés (@JordiSabes) March 13, 2020
