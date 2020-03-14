Diario Público
Coronavirus "A Aznar y Botella no les dice nadie por dónde esturrear el virus": fuertes críticas por trasladarse a Marbella en plena crisis

El pasado miércoles, Jose María Aznar y Ana Botella llegaban a Marbella. Con intención de pasar la crisis del coronavirus en el sur, el expresidente del Gobierno y la exalcaldesa de la capital abandonaban Madrid.

Precisamente, los viajes y el cambio de comunidad autónoma fue una de las cosas que se pidió no hacer. Así como la vuelta de los universitarios a casa por la suspensión de clases, cualquier viaje podía derivar en trasladar el coronavirus a comunidades que no lo padecían.

La familia Aznar debió desoír la medida, y al ser revelado por ABC que habían optado por viajar a Marbella, las redes han criticado duramente a los expolíticos.

