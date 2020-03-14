El pasado miércoles, Jose María Aznar y Ana Botella llegaban a Marbella. Con intención de pasar la crisis del coronavirus en el sur, el expresidente del Gobierno y la exalcaldesa de la capital abandonaban Madrid.

Precisamente, los viajes y el cambio de comunidad autónoma fue una de las cosas que se pidió no hacer. Así como la vuelta de los universitarios a casa por la suspensión de clases, cualquier viaje podía derivar en trasladar el coronavirus a comunidades que no lo padecían.

La familia Aznar debió desoír la medida, y al ser revelado por ABC que habían optado por viajar a Marbella, las redes han criticado duramente a los expolíticos.

Teniendo en cuenta que siendo Ana Botella alcaldesa, y con cuatro niñas muertas en el Madrid Arena, los Aznar se marcharon a una celebración a Portugal tan panchos no sé de qué os extrañáis ahora... ????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️ Son despreciables, siempre lo han sido. ???? pic.twitter.com/6du2u2Fm5N

Aznar y Botella no se rigen por la misma ley q el resto de mortales.. no os enteráis..

Ellos pueden meternos en una guerra.. Mentir en el mayor atentado de la historia.. Irse a un Spa en el Madrid Arena, montar una boda con la Gurtel o Vender VPO a Buitres y aquí no pasa nada..

— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_cab75) March 13, 2020