Los italianos conjuran el coronavirus y afrontan la cuarentena cantando desde sus balcones.
"¿Es posible la belleza en el caos?", se pregunta en Twitter Vicent Montagud. "Siempre, en Italia".
El vídeo ha sido grabado en Turín por el periodista de La Stampa Niccolò Zancan.
E questa è Torino.
Vita dai balconi. #coronarvirusitalia pic.twitter.com/tJ0xYylcrP
— Niccolò Zancan (@NiccoloZancan) March 13, 2020
En Nápoles, los vecinos acompañaron con sus voces a una intérprete espontánea de la canción Abbracciame, de Andrea Sannino. La escucha, escribe el autor de la grabación en Twitter, provoca escalofríos.
NAPOLI DURANTE LA QUARANTENA ????
Ho i brividi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJymr3GUyK
— ???????????????????????????????? (@mentallprisoner) March 12, 2020
