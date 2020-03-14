Diario Público
Twitter Italia canta desde los balcones contra el coronavirus

Los italianos combaten el coronavirus cantando desde los balcones. / TWITTER
Los italianos conjuran el coronavirus y afrontan la cuarentena cantando desde sus balcones.

"¿Es posible la belleza en el caos?", se pregunta en Twitter Vicent Montagud. "Siempre, en Italia".

El vídeo ha sido grabado en Turín por el periodista de La Stampa Niccolò Zancan.

En Nápoles, los vecinos acompañaron con sus voces a una intérprete espontánea de la canción Abbracciame, de Andrea Sannino. La escucha, escribe el autor de la grabación en Twitter, provoca escalofríos.

