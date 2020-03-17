Diario Público
Diario Público

Coronavirus La Policía Local intercepta 'un T-Rex' en las calles de Murcia y recuerda a la gente que se quede en casa

Por

¿Se nos está yendo la pinza con la cuarentena por el coronavirus? Se nos está yendo, sí. Si pensabas que después de ver discotecas en los balcones y a gente arrasando con el papel higiénico en los Mercadonas no podías ver nada más loco, espérate un poco.

La Policía Pocal de Murcia ha publicado un vídeo en el que interceptan a un ciudadano disfrazado de Tyrannosaurus rex andando tranquilamente por una calle de la ciudad. Los agentes han aprovechado para hacer un vídeo, con música de Jurassic Park incluida, pidiendo a la gente que se queden en sus casas.

Relacionadas:

-"El 'tengo papel higiénico' es el nuevo 'tengo tierras'": el mayor misterio de la crisis del coronavirus

-Javier Pérez Royo: "Es muy difícil que la monarquía sobreviva"

Importante:

-Seis pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo