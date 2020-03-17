¿Se nos está yendo la pinza con la cuarentena por el coronavirus? Se nos está yendo, sí. Si pensabas que después de ver discotecas en los balcones y a gente arrasando con el papel higiénico en los Mercadonas no podías ver nada más loco, espérate un poco.
La Policía Pocal de Murcia ha publicado un vídeo en el que interceptan a un ciudadano disfrazado de Tyrannosaurus rex andando tranquilamente por una calle de la ciudad. Los agentes han aprovechado para hacer un vídeo, con música de Jurassic Park incluida, pidiendo a la gente que se queden en sus casas.
En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades.
El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm
— Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020
— E. R.R.E. (@Elire72) March 16, 2020
— Pedro ????⚪ (@yapeweon) March 16, 2020
Y encima de T.Rex, que no puede estornudar en el codo...
— Mirón de Eléuteras (@eleuteras) March 16, 2020
Un abrazo enorme cuando esto acabe para el CM de @MurciaPolicia ????????????
— Juan Luis CG ???????????????? (@jldecastellvi) March 16, 2020
He visto a este dinosaurio tirando la basura y comprando en el supermercado
— FlorDeLoto????Barranquista&Ferre (@flordeloto_0) March 16, 2020
¿De cuanto es la multa y dónde podemos ingresarle dinero?
Gracias.
— Rebel FedⒶikin (@Vicariusx) March 16, 2020
Aquí lo tienes con el sonido original. ????????https://t.co/3rbpFvfsTO
— Pablo Guzmán Galindo (@PablodeGuzman) March 17, 2020
-"El 'tengo papel higiénico' es el nuevo 'tengo tierras'": el mayor misterio de la crisis del coronavirus
-Javier Pérez Royo: "Es muy difícil que la monarquía sobreviva"
