"¿Qué nos está pasando? ¿Soy el único que cree que se nos está yendo de las manos el aburrimiento estando confinados?". Así comienza un vídeo absolutamente descacharrante publicado por el cómico mallorquín Pepe Demi en sus redes sociales. En él analiza, con gráfico y pizarra incluidos, cómo estamos gestionando el aburrimiento por la cuarentena en España y cómo lo han hecho en Italia, con todos los conciertos, iniciativas, streamings, etc. Y llega a una conclusión: "Estamos creando unas expectativas muy altas".
Su vídeo se ha hecho viral, también en su cuenta de Instagram, y lleva decenas de miles de visualizaciones en tan sólo unas horas.
Aquí tenéis el vídeo original! Estamos creando unas expectativas muy altas... pic.twitter.com/hivu9wSkoA
— Pepe Demi (@SrPepeDemi) March 16, 2020
ME MEO. JAJAJAJA
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) March 17, 2020
Y verás cuando digan que son más de 15 días...
— Pedro J. Mérida (@pedrojmerida) March 16, 2020
Sos lo mejor que le pasó a mi día.
Saludos con los codos desde Argentina. ???????? pic.twitter.com/SlxHnX1u6W
— MarceOzz (@MarceOzz) March 17, 2020
Impresionante el video.
Que gran verdad todo y que risas me he podido echar. ????????
— Zascandril (@Zascandril1980) March 16, 2020
Eres un crack! Lo que me he reído !
— María Iglesias (@twitirriti) March 16, 2020
Te amo.
— Micaela Libson ???? (@MicaelaLibson) March 17, 2020
Me lo pasaron por WhatsApp y nos partíamos de risa en casa ???????????? gracias por ponerle humor a esta situación. No dejes de hacerlo!
— Isabel Iglesias (en casa ????) (@isa_iglesias_al) March 17, 2020
El buen humor mallorquín 🙂
— Indaleci (@Indaleci1) March 16, 2020
