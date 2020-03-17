Diario Público
Coronavirus "Estamos creando unas expectativas muy altas": el descacharrante vídeo que analiza nuestro comportamiento en la cuarentena

Por

"¿Qué nos está pasando? ¿Soy el único que cree que se nos está yendo de las manos el aburrimiento estando confinados?". Así comienza un vídeo absolutamente descacharrante publicado por el cómico mallorquín Pepe Demi en sus redes sociales. En él analiza, con gráfico y pizarra incluidos, cómo estamos gestionando el aburrimiento por la cuarentena en España y cómo lo han hecho en Italia, con todos los conciertos, iniciativas, streamings, etc. Y llega a una conclusión: "Estamos creando unas expectativas muy altas".

Su vídeo se ha hecho viral, también en su cuenta de Instagram, y lleva decenas de miles de visualizaciones en tan sólo unas horas.

