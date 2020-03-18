Diario Público
República o Monarquía El vídeo de Willy Toledo en el que recuerda cómo nos arrebataron la posibilidad de votar por una república

"Hay toda una historia de falseamiento, tergiversación y de ocultación de la realidad histórica y política de este país de los últimos 80 años, como poco". Así comienza el vídeo de Willy Toledo compartido por la cuenta de Twitter de Accountable, en el que recuerda, por ejemplo, la entrevista de Victoria Prego a Adolfo Suárez, en el que este reconocía que no hicieron un referéndum monarquia/república porque las encuestas les decían que la perdían.

El vídeo, extraído de una entrevista al actor, se está moviendo en las últimas horas en las redes sociales. Este miércoles, el rey Felipe VI dirigirá un mensaje a los ciudadanos sobre la crisis del coronavirus.

La actualidad de la familia real se ha visto salpicada esta semana por el caso de las presuntas comisiones recibidas por Juan Carlos I. El pasado domingo la Casa Real anunció la renuncia de Felipe VI a la herencia que personalmente le pudiera corresponder de su padre, el rey Juan Carlos I.

