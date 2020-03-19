Este miércoles, el rey Felipe VI, se dirigió a los españoles con un discurso sobre la crisis del coronavirus, cinco días después y sin hacer referencia alguna al escándalo del rey Juan Carlos. En los balcones de muchos barrios del país, una estruendosa cacerolada recibía sus palabras.
Tras su mensaje, una de las reacciones más comentadas ha sido la de un médico tras salir de su guardia en un hospital madrileño. Su opinión sobre el mensaje del monarca es contundente: "No se puede estar más alejado de la realidad". "No sé si es que se cree que vivimos en un momento en que necesitamos todavía a gente superior que nos diga que todo va a ir bien".
El discurso del heredero de fraudes no ha podido cabrearme más
No puede estar más lejos de la realidad, sobre todo lejos de nuestras realidades
¿Recuperar la normalidad? Espero que nunca#coronaCiao#COVID2019 #cacerolada pic.twitter.com/6CK8vOpLzQ
— CTeclea (@Cteclea) March 18, 2020
Su mensaje acumula miles de reacciones:
Gracias por tu discurso ( y no el del rey) porque tu lamentablemente si ves la realidad y no, no vamos a recuperar la normalidad, solo espero que en la anormalidad deje de estar él y su familia chupando del bote. Que done su dinero a la sanidad pública: hechos, no palabras.
— Silvia Pousa Blocona (@pousita) March 18, 2020
— Alfredo May (@AlfredoMayfer63) March 18, 2020
Ese es el discurso que debe dar un estadista: no habrá vuelta a la normalidad, una situación así debe cambiarlo todo. Hoy, la monarquía, ha empezado a hacer las maletas, y no se ha enterado.
— totoro15M (@totorito15M) March 18, 2020
Tu discurso nos representa. Suficiente con aguantar ya en navidades a seres tan descontextualizados con la realidad. pic.twitter.com/70zzzND0pb
— NinaDonSimón???? (@Ninadonsimon) March 18, 2020
Brutal, tío. Te daría un abrazo solo por tener la valentía de decirlo. Un abrazo virtual de otro que también trabaja estos días.
— Mariscal Von Petarden (@MPetarden) March 18, 2020
A ti si te haría yo una reverencia, ya ves????????????
— CARMEN VARGAS (@alej1801) March 18, 2020
Si necesitamos reyes que sean gente como vosotr@s.
Profesionales de la sanidad, ell@s si cuidan al pueblo y hacen patria. Mis respetos, un abrazo y mucha fuerza.
— La Nao ???????? (@ampamahf) March 18, 2020
Fan de este hombre
— little Woman (@CalizDori) March 18, 2020
