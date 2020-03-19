Este miércoles, el rey Felipe VI, se dirigió a los españoles con un discurso sobre la crisis del coronavirus, cinco días después y sin hacer referencia alguna al escándalo del rey Juan Carlos. En los balcones de muchos barrios del país, una estruendosa cacerolada recibía sus palabras.

Tras su mensaje, una de las reacciones más comentadas ha sido la de un médico tras salir de su guardia en un hospital madrileño. Su opinión sobre el mensaje del monarca es contundente: "No se puede estar más alejado de la realidad". "No sé si es que se cree que vivimos en un momento en que necesitamos todavía a gente superior que nos diga que todo va a ir bien".

Su mensaje acumula miles de reacciones:

Gracias por tu discurso ( y no el del rey) porque tu lamentablemente si ves la realidad y no, no vamos a recuperar la normalidad, solo espero que en la anormalidad deje de estar él y su familia chupando del bote. Que done su dinero a la sanidad pública: hechos, no palabras.

— Silvia Pousa Blocona (@pousita) March 18, 2020