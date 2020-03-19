Guillermo Díaz, diputado por Ciudadanos en el Congreso de los Diputados, criticó este miércoles duramente la cacerolada contra la monarquía y Felipe VI, que se produjo justo cuando las televisiones emitían el discurso del rey.
"Los que llaman a las caceroladas quieren quitar al Rey para poner a Maduro", espetó el político desde su cuenta oficial de Twitter, lo que le ha llevado a ser el centro de atención durante unas pocas horas.
Los que llaman a las caceroladas quieren quitar al Rey para poner a Maduro.
— Guillermo Díaz ???????? (@GuillermoDiazCs) March 18, 2020
Ante la avalancha de comentarios críticos, Díaz quiso aclarar que, en realidad, su mensaje iba dirigido hacia Izquierda Unida por haber sido parte de los convocantes a la cacerolada.
A estos exactamente me refiero. Gracias por cierto @iunida por la honestidad en el planteamiento. https://t.co/7Gs97yajmq https://t.co/wHfVCKif4N
— Guillermo Díaz ???????? (@GuillermoDiazCs) March 19, 2020
Sin embargo, esto no le libró de las burlas tras volver a sacar a la palestra a Maduro, un recurrente habitual cuando se trata de desviar un tema de atención.
Tienes más nivel, Guillermo. Maduro no puede presentarse a las elecciones. No tiene la nacionalidad.
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) March 18, 2020
Cuñao detected
— nonom (@nonom) March 18, 2020
Los que llaman en contra de las Cacerolada quieren que siga el Rey y usan Venezuela porque no tienen un argumento Maduro ni serio. Alguna crítica al que fue Rey más de 30 años que tiene cuentas millonarias en Panamá y Suiza??
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_cab75) March 19, 2020
¿Así de maduro? pic.twitter.com/sYQQaUMdOR
— preversa???? (@triplersa) March 18, 2020
Se lo voy a explicar, Sr. diputado.
Los que hemos protestado en la #CaceroladaReal no queremos poner a Maduro.
Yo lo he hecho por el hartazgo de corrupción a la que nos tenéis sometido.
Asesore ud. a los Borbones a que donen esos 100 millones de euros a la sanidad pública.
— El manco de Lepanto ???????? (@ElmancodeLepan2) March 19, 2020
Maduro tiene en España los mismos votos que Felipe VI...
— jreal????✊???? (@JrealJavireal) March 18, 2020
Yo quiero poner a Ho Chi Minh. pic.twitter.com/Okl0tpxWMD
— Nacho Tergal (desde ????) (@HMonstertsch) March 19, 2020
Guillermo escribiendo el tuit pic.twitter.com/3WgegFlO7G
— Nanoflauta (@nanoflauta) March 18, 2020
— Nym (@ItsSalvaBTW) March 19, 2020
