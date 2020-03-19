Diario Público
Twitter Un diputado de Cs relaciona las caceroladas contra la monarquía con Maduro

Guillermo Díaz, diputado por Ciudadanos en el Congreso de los Diputados, criticó este miércoles duramente la cacerolada contra la monarquía y Felipe VI, que se produjo justo cuando las televisiones emitían el discurso del rey.

"Los que llaman a las caceroladas quieren quitar al Rey para poner a Maduro", espetó el político desde su cuenta oficial de Twitter, lo que le ha llevado a ser el centro de atención durante unas pocas horas.

Ante la avalancha de comentarios críticos, Díaz quiso aclarar que, en realidad, su mensaje iba dirigido hacia Izquierda Unida por haber sido parte de los convocantes a la cacerolada.

Sin embargo, esto no le libró de las burlas tras volver a sacar a la palestra a Maduro, un recurrente habitual cuando se trata de desviar un tema de atención.

