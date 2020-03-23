Alcaldes italianos salen a la calle desesperados para reñir a los ciudadanos que no respetan el confinamiento: "A casa a jugar a la play"

Los alcaldes italianos ya no saben cómo pedir a los ciudadanos que se queden en sus casas por la emergencia del coronavirus. "Enviaré a la Policía con lanzallamas", advertía visiblemente enfadado el alcalde de la localidad de Campania, Vicenzo de Luca cuando le llegan "noticias de que a algunos les gustaría organizar fiestas".

No es el único regidor que muestra su indignación con aquellos que deciden saltarse el confinamiento ante el avance del Covid-19 en el país -que deja más de 6.077 víctimas mortales y 63.927 contagiados-. "No se puede jugar al ping pong. A casa a jugar a la play", ordena a unos jóvenes el alcalde de Bari, Antonio Decaro, durante una ronda de vigilancia.

También a través de un vídeo, el alcalde de Reggio Calabria, Giuseppe Falcomatà, advertía de que había visto a un ciudadano que "iba por la calle corriendo acompañado de un perro visiblemente cansado". "Le paré y le dije: 'Esto no es una película. No eres Will Smith en Soy Leyenda. Vete a casa'", explica el regidor en la secuencia.