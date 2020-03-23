Diario Público
Coronavirus Una pequeña victoria en la tragedia: así celebran los sanitarios el primer paciente extubado

Por

El Hospital Universitario de La Paz ha celebrado este domingo una victoria entre tanta tragedia. Un gran número de profesionales sanitarios ha aplaudido la primera extubación con éxito de un paciente ingresado por coronavirus.

Unas imágenes que se han vivido también en el Hospital Ramón y Cajal y otros centros sanitarios, como el Hospital Clínico San Carlos, el Hospital de Alicante, el Hospital de El Vendrell o el Hospital de Bidasoa.

Con la cifra de fallecidos contagios creciendo cada día, los primeros pacientes de coronavirus extubados dan un soplo de esperanza a los sanitarios y levantan la moral a la sociedad, que ha querido compartir por las redes sociales las buenas noticias.

