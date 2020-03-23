El Hospital Universitario de La Paz ha celebrado este domingo una victoria entre tanta tragedia. Un gran número de profesionales sanitarios ha aplaudido la primera extubación con éxito de un paciente ingresado por coronavirus.
Unas imágenes que se han vivido también en el Hospital Ramón y Cajal y otros centros sanitarios, como el Hospital Clínico San Carlos, el Hospital de Alicante, el Hospital de El Vendrell o el Hospital de Bidasoa.
Con la cifra de fallecidos contagios creciendo cada día, los primeros pacientes de coronavirus extubados dan un soplo de esperanza a los sanitarios y levantan la moral a la sociedad, que ha querido compartir por las redes sociales las buenas noticias.
Esto ????????????????
Otra persona extubada. Hospital La Paz. https://t.co/MFhaRm5NUJ
— Ana Pastor WASH YOUR HANDS ???????? (@_anapastor_) March 22, 2020
Primer paciente extubado en la Paz, que aplauso tan bonito... ❤️????????????#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos #AplausoColectivo #AplausoSanitario pic.twitter.com/HkFjZZeAbC
— Crazy Jedi & TCK (@CrazyJediTCK) March 23, 2020
#Repost videoshulp with make_repost
・・・
Primer paciente extubado con COVID-19 en la UCI de Coronarias del Hospital Universitario La Paz ✌???? ???? Enhorabuena al grandísimo equipazo que lo ha… https://t.co/qvevHy4Tm7
— María Botana (@naidegatones) March 23, 2020
Primer paciente de la PAZ extubado. pic.twitter.com/1NlFStsBYS
— M.A. Fernández (@MikeleF63) March 22, 2020
Primer paciente extubado del #HospitalLaPaz Alegria y mucho ánimo de seguir adelante. Vamos!!!! #estopasara @MartinQuirosMD @DrMCanales @vjimenezyuste @antonio81460709 @ProfAlfonsoGil @reginadalmau @GuzmnNy pic.twitter.com/C0qBFj4Rii
— Almudena Castro #Quedateencasa (@almucastro01) March 22, 2020
