Después de que los balcones hayan puesto de moda la canción del Dúo Dinámico Resistiré, varios artistas se han unido -aunque cada uno desde su casa- para versionar la canción, adecuando su letra a los tiempos de coronavirus que corren.

El programa Late Motiv, presentado por Andreu Buenafuente, ha unido a los cantantes Edurne, Vega, Muchachito Bombo Infierno, Rozalén, Coque Malla, e Ismael Serra, que junto a Litus han incorporado frases como "No saldré para no contagiar y no joder, aunque la puerta me mire y me tiente".

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y muchos han alabado este trabajo.

Quiero la voz de @SerranoIsmael, la eterna juventud de @Coque_Malla y el buen rollo de @Lituseando. He dicho! https://t.co/ATNsmEzNbi — Nicolás Van Looy (@Vanlooyalfas) March 26, 2020

Genios. Un rayo de luz en la penumbra. Gracias — juan bautista (@juanbaDONDERA) March 25, 2020

Bravo ???????????????????? — Adict@s a EDURNE ???? (@Edurneadictos) March 26, 2020