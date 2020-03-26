Después de que los balcones hayan puesto de moda la canción del Dúo Dinámico Resistiré, varios artistas se han unido -aunque cada uno desde su casa- para versionar la canción, adecuando su letra a los tiempos de coronavirus que corren.
El programa Late Motiv, presentado por Andreu Buenafuente, ha unido a los cantantes Edurne, Vega, Muchachito Bombo Infierno, Rozalén, Coque Malla, e Ismael Serra, que junto a Litus han incorporado frases como "No saldré para no contagiar y no joder, aunque la puerta me mire y me tiente".
RESISTIRÉ
(Este confinamiento)@lituseando & amigos/as#MúsicaEnDirecto
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Sabixgp7vZ
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) March 25, 2020
Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y muchos han alabado este trabajo.
Quiero la voz de @SerranoIsmael, la eterna juventud de @Coque_Malla y el buen rollo de @Lituseando. He dicho! https://t.co/ATNsmEzNbi
— Nicolás Van Looy (@Vanlooyalfas) March 26, 2020
@LateMotivCero @Lituseando Qué bonito! Qué bonito! ???????????????????????? https://t.co/VKGA8G5zWm
— Lydia ???? (@aidyluetam) March 25, 2020
Genios. Un rayo de luz en la penumbra. Gracias
— juan bautista (@juanbaDONDERA) March 25, 2020
Bravo ????????????????????
— Adict@s a EDURNE ???? (@Edurneadictos) March 26, 2020
Mil gracias!!! ????????????????????????????????????
— Patricia Fernandez (@Petix8) March 25, 2020
