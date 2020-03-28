Diario Público
"Otro capitán a posteriori", el exdiputado de UPyD Gorriarán, retratado al recordarle cuando criticaba las "medidas preventivas" por la covid-19

Donde dije digo, digo Diego. Esa es la máxima de algunos políticos y tuiteros en tiempos de coronavirus. El último episodio lo protagonizó Carlos Martinez Gorriarán exdiputado de UPyD y profesor de filosofía de la Universidad del País Vasco (UPV-EHU).

El guipuzkoano volvió a cargar desde su púlpito digital cotra la población que participó en el 8M, tildándola de "parasitos" por negar la gravedad de la emergencia del coronavirus a la que el filósofo considera ahora "una tragedia".

 

 

Pero la hemeroteca es peligrosa. El dibujante Mauro Entrialgo recordó como, apenas unas semanas antes de la multitudinaria manifestación, Martínez Gorriarán había advertido de la exageración de las "medidas preventivas" por algo que venía a ser algo parecido a "una gripe o un resfriado común" que también eran "víricas".

"Se nos va la pinza", sentenció el profesor de Estética de Filosofía. "Lo importante es que la mortalidad sea baja, y lo es", explicó en en la red social.

Los tuiteros no tardaron en aplaudir las capacidades de adivinación del exdiputado y recordaron la de otros tantos que también son capaces de adivinar el futuro con tanta clarividencia.

 

 

